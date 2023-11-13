Through an analysis of different variables, which measure both the costs of staying in the city and access to entertainment and other places where you can look for a partner, A website made a ranking of the best and worst cities to be single in the United States. Within the negative list, The first three positions were occupied by California cities.

Among the different concerns that many Americans have throughout the country, many put the couple and the emotional situation among the most important issues. Although they are never decisive, the conditions of a place can collaborate or undermine the purpose of finding the desired person. In that context, Zumpera real estate platform in the North American territory, analyzed cities and the factors that favor or harm singles.

The worst cities in the United States to be single

To prepare it, the list took into account data such as the average rental price, the percentage of single people, the cost of living, the average income, the unemployment rate and access to restaurants and entertainment options. From the combination of these variables, the classification was formed.

According to the list, The worst city in the United States to be single is Bakersfield, California. According to what the site indicated, its position is due to the very low score when it comes to gastronomic and entertainment places. With few activity options, this is considered the most complicated place to form a couple. The same happened with Santa Ana and Anaheim, cities in the same state. In these cases, along with limited opportunities to meet people, comes a high cost of living.

The best cities in the United States to be single

In regards to Best U.S. Cities for Singles, the top three spots were taken by Atlanta, Georgia; St. Louis, Missouri; and Minneapolis, Minnesota, respectively. Within the first ten positions, Florida was present in seventh place thanks to Orlando’s indicators.