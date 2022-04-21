The Mexican national team led by Gerardo Martino He will begin his preparation on the way to the Qatar 2022 World Cup, after having obtained his ticket to the World Cup and will have his first preparation match against Guatemala on April 27.
The commitment will be outside the FIFA Date, so the soccer players who play abroad will not be transferred by their clubs and cannot be summoned, so elements of Mexican soccer will be called where new faces can be seen with the uniform tricolor.
The duel will take place in Orlando, Florida, where it is expected that Marcelo Flores be one of those summoned and, next to him, there will be three players from the rojiblanco team Richard Chain, Interim coach who has two consecutive victories and who leads the Sacred Flock to the playoffs.
In accordance with Halftimethe Argentine coach has already notified Club Deportivo Guadalajara that he will call three footballers where he will not be included Alexis VegaThose chosen by the Tri coach are Fernando Beltran, Luis Olivas Y Robert Alvarado.
Fernando Beltran 23-year-old was one of those resurrected by Marcelo Michel Leano after being relegated in the previous process of Victor Manuel Vucetich and that level increase caught the attention of Gerardo Martino to give it a try. The midfielder has been recovering from an injury to his right knee, which does not seem to prevent him from traveling to the United States with the Aztec representative.
In case of louis olives it is the opposite, since lately he is not even a starter with the rojiblancos, but when they have given him the opportunity he has responded. The 22-year-old center-back did not play in the last two days, which coincide with the arrival of String as interim to the bench.
By last, Robert Alvarado23 years old and the best valued of the three in the portal Transfermarkt with €5.5 million and lives his first tournament as a Chivas player, with two goals in 13 games as a starter. All of them will be placed under the orders of the Tata Martino after the game of day 16 of next Saturday 23 in which the people of Guadalajara will receive Club Universidad.
