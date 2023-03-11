Ricardo Ferretti arrived at Cruz Azul with the task of getting the team out of its deep crisis. After a disastrous first half under Raúl ‘Potro’ Gutiérrez, the cement team has shown a slight improvement after Joaquín Moreno’s internship and the arrival of ‘Tuca’. The Noria team is fully involved in the fight to qualify for the playoffs; At the moment the club is in 12th place in the general table.
Since his arrival at the Máquina Celeste, Ricardo Ferretti has imposed drastic measures to try to change the dynamics that the team has dragged this season. The ‘Tuca’, known for being a very disciplined and even rigid strategist, began to implement a series of rules within the club seeking discipline and commitment among those led by him.
These are some of the changes that Ricardo Ferretti has implemented:
Things have changed in Cruz Azul’s communication since the arrival of ‘Tuca’. As he usually does in his teams, the Brazilian naturalized Mexican strategist speaks at a press conference when his team loses. When the team wins, the person in charge of offering words to the press is a player. Likewise, the coach offers a weekly conference on Mondays to talk about the current situation of the team.
Ferretti is known in Liga MX for being one of the strictest coaches in every way and for having an almost military discipline. In his journey against the Machine, “Tuca” has gotten involved and has sought to have control of various areas of the club so that there are no setbacks. In this way, he accurately details the work that the team has to do in the various sectors of the facilities.
Another of the significant changes that Ferretti has implemented since his arrival has been the prohibition of people from outside the club in the corridors of La Noria. To avoid distractions, the coach ordered that there be no outsiders, be they representatives, friends or relatives of the players, in these areas of the facilities.
This Saturday, March 11, Cruz Azul will receive Pumas at the Azteca Stadium in a duel corresponding to matchday 11 of the Clausura 2023 of the Liga MX.
