Blue Cross They have been one of the most active teams on the transfer market this summer. La Máquina Celeste managed to hire Carlos Salcedo and Moisés, but at the last minute negotiations for Eduardo Aguirre and Matheus Doria, both Santos Laguna players, fell through. Likewise, the board of directors has made strong decisions in the casualty department for the Opening 2023.
raphael bacca, Julio Cesar Dominguez and Jose de Jesus Corona, the three elements with the most experience and matches played within the Cruz Azul squad, were discharged for the next tournament. In the same sense, players like Ramiro Funes Mori, Jaiber Jiménez, Joaquín ‘Shaggy’ Martínez, Ramiro Carrera, Jordan Silva, Michael Estrada and Gonzalo Carneiro were released.
According to the most recent reports, there are three players who will leave the cement institution in the next few days, these are:
The Chilean striker has been one of Cruz Azul’s worst hires in recent years. He came to the team in February 2023 and in three tournaments he has only been able to score twice. The directive of the Machine seeks accommodation in another team. Pumas would be one of the clubs interested in the ‘Tank’.
The left-back/winger arrived at the Machine in August 2022 and his time at La Noria has been rather forgettable. Escoboza has a contract until June 30, 2023 and has not yet renewed, so he could leave in the coming weeks.
The tournaments continue to happen and Gutiérrez continues without consolidating in the first division. In the Clausura 2023 he played just 317 minutes in five games with the Machine. FC Juárez would be interested in adding him to its squad for Apertura 2023. Will he go to the border club in search of more activity?
