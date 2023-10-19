The Celestial Machine of Blue Cross He has not had a good time so far in the Apertura 2023 tournament. He has only eleven units out of a possible thirty-six; three wins, two draws and seven losses. They have just lost 4-1 at the Azteca stadium against the UNAM PumasTherefore, adding three by three is an obligation if they want to stay alive in the competition.
They won’t have it easy at all, however. In front of them they will have some Tigers, who, although they have drawn two in a row in the League tournament, are still at the top of the general table, with twenty-two points; five below the leader America.
In the midst of so much adversity, there is a statistic that works in favor of Cruz Azul, and to which fans will surely cling next Saturday, October 21, when they visit the ‘Volcán’ Universitario field at 9:00 p.m.
And, although the numbers indicate that the locals are the favorites to win, since 2014 Tigres has not known what it is to beat the cement producers playing as tenants, so the ghost of the last parties could be presented again in San Nicolás de los Garza, Nuevo León.
Unfortunately for the sky blue fans, Cruz Azul will not be able to have a full squad for the match against Tigres. Ignacio Rivero and Juan Escobar added five yellow cards, so they will not be considered by Joaquín Moreno on Saturday night.
Erik Lira will be the third casualty of the cement workers, who will not be able to use the player’s services since he was called up to the Under 23 National Team for the Pan American Games that are just around the corner.
