Perplexity: AI-powered search engine

Located in San Francisco, Perplexity is a startup that is revolutionizing the way we interact with information through its search engine powered by artificial intelligence. With a team of approximately 100 employees, the company was recognized as the number 1 startup in an annual analysis of LinkedIn due to its rapid growth.

The company is currently seeking talent in several key areas. Notable positions include:

Product Marketing Manager : With a salary ranging between US$160,000 and US$190,000 per year, this position involves leading marketing strategies and managing the launch of new products.

: With a salary ranging between US$160,000 and US$190,000 per year, this position involves leading marketing strategies and managing the launch of new products. Artificial Intelligence Research Engineer: They offer compensation of between US$160,000 and US$220,000 per year, where the candidate will work on the creation and optimization of algorithms that improve the efficiency of the search engine.

Bloom Nutrition: health supplements

Based in Venice, California, Bloom Nutrition specializes in the sale of health supplements and well-being. Although it has a smaller team of 67 employees, the company is constantly search for professionals who share their passion for nutrition and well-being.

Although Bloom Nutrition did not provide specific salary details in its job postings, the available positions are key to its operation:

production artist : This creative position plays a crucial role in product presentation and visual brand communication.

: This creative position plays a crucial role in product presentation and visual brand communication. Event Manager: Focused on event planning and execution, this position is instrumental in fostering connection with consumers.

AI in the World: creation of virtual characters

AI in the World, located in Mountain View, California, is dedicated to the creation of virtual characters for video games and digital experiences using artificial intelligence. With a team of 50 employees, this company is at the forefront of the intersection between technology and entertainment.

AI positions in the world are highly paidwith salaries that reflect the demand for skills in this field:

Machine learning engineer : This role offers salaries ranging from US$240,000 to US$385,000 per year, focusing on developing AI models that improve the user experience.

: This role offers salaries ranging from US$240,000 to US$385,000 per year, focusing on developing AI models that improve the user experience. Vice President of Sales: With a salary range of US$250,000 to US$300,000, this position involves managing business relationships and sales growth at a strategic level.

Key opportunities for these jobs in California



If you are considering a career change or simply want to explore new opportunities, These Three California Companies Offer Competitive Salaries and an Innovative Work Environment. These are positions in high-demand fields such as artificial intelligence and health, so You may find an opportunity that also contributes to your professional development.