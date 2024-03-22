'The problem of the 3 bodies' the series that premiered on Thursday, March 21 in Netflix has become one of the most talked about productions in recent days. This is due to the inspiration behind the plot and also by directors Daniel Brett Weiss and David Benioff, who worked on the successful 2011 series 'Game of Thrones'.

The miniseries hasn't been on the platform for long, but it is one of the most viewed so far. Likewise, critics have pointed out that 'The 3 body problem' It is a different proposal and out of the conventional in Netflix. In addition, the series touches on scientific topics and even life in other universes, this has left a certain impact on some actors who reveal that they have come away with new learning, but also with some doubts about life and the human race.

What did the cast of 'The 3 Body Problem' say about the series?

The cast of 'The 3 body problem' He commented to Variety about his experience and his theories after this interesting plot. Likewise, the actors ensure that this series touches scientific fibers with many possibilities for human beings.

John Bradley as Jack Rooney

The actor John Bradley in the series 'The 3 body problem' He is a physicist, one of the Oxford 5. Bradley revealed that his character stands out for his independence and critical thinking. Furthermore, the actor pointed out that Filming their scenes was unusual because they were surrounded by green screen and only the actual floor, which required a lot of imaginationsomething more natural in childhood, but challenging with age and self-awareness.

On the other hand, Bradley He talked about the series and said that it is a new experience and that it calls a lot to your concentration: “It's a very hard series not to like, in a way, because there's so much to it. And it is very varied. There are so many different points in time and so many different character and plot threads that I think there will be something there that everyone will respond to“, he expressed.

Jess Hong as Jin Cheng

The actress Jess Hong in the series 'The 3 body problem' It's physics, too, part of the Oxford 5. Hong She commented that her character is ambitious in the academic field, which is why she wants to solve it. Furthermore, the actress explained that at the beginning she was not familiar with the series, but when the script arrived she had to investigate it, something that motivated her more.

In addition, Jess Hong She maintained that this series was somewhat shocking for her, since she considers she has learned a lot about the theory of the multiverse and probabilities. “I think everything has been expelled from my mind. One that was not even part of the story arc of the series, but that I became very fond of, is the multiverse theory. “I love the idea that there are an infinite number of universes out there, and that we could exist in a parallel world, just in a different form,” she emphasized.

Eiza González is Auggie Salazar

The actress Eiza González in the series 'The 3 body problem' She is also a physicist, part of the Oxford 5. Gonzáles commented that her character is also very committed to her missions and in everything that relates to her work as a scientist. However, Gonzales She claims that playing Auggie was a bit challenging because of the technical words that were used in English and they were terms that she was not used to..

Besides, Eiza Gonzalez She admitted that the series left her surprised and with many more doubts about the human race than she previously had. “I don't even know if the political agendas want us to do it, you know. As this show approaches, there are so many things we don't know, and things that are discussed behind closed doors that we really don't know. And God knows if it hasn't already happened. There are so many questions that arise from a project like this, and from a story like this,” he emphasized.

Rosalind Chao Mayor as Ye Wenjie

The actress Rosalind Chao Mayor in the series 'The 3 body problem' She is an astrophysicist. Likewise, Chao revealed that Her character is a survivor of extreme trauma and as a mother she will try to be super protective.but at the same time he will try to find a solution to what is happening in the plot.

Rosalind Chao He commented that the series delves deeper into extraterrestrial life and believes that he believes in it more than before. “I believe that everything is possible. You know, definitely before this, someone would say something about aliens, and inside I would roll my eyes and think, “Oh yeah, that could happen.” But now I'm a little more open to the fact that “anything is possible.” We don't know what's out there. What we see, feel, hear and touch is not necessarily what is real. “There is a lot more out there than we are aware of,” she added.

Eiza González is Auggie Salazar in the series 'The 3-Body Problem'. Photo: Netflix

