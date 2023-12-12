As is usual at this time of the year, the different organizations begin to announce their nominees for this year's awards and FIFA is no exception as it announced the three candidates to win the award.The Best” to the best goalkeeper of 2023. This distinction will be awarded at a special gala that will take place in the city of London, England on January 15.
It is worth mentioning that the last winner of this award was Emiliano “Dibu” Martínez for his great, and vital, performance with the Argentine National Team in the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, which represented the third title in the history of the Albiceleste team.
Below, we present the three nominees for this award:
The Moroccan earned this place after being a key part of Sevilla that was once again crowned champion in the UEFA Europa League. In the final he had crucial saves and a very important participation in the penalty shootout. This earned him being chosen in the ideal eleven of the second most important competition in European international football. At the beginning of the 2023/24 season, he made the decision to head to Al Hilal.
He was the winner of the 2022/23 Copa del Rey as well as a member of last season's UEFA Champions League team in addition to being the great figure of a team as important as Real Madrid. As for individual distinctions, he was chosen to enter the Belgian soccer hall of fame. It should be noted that he did not see action in the 2023/24 season due to a significant injury to one of his knees that will keep him off the field for several more months.
He was the starting goalkeeper, already at a very good level, for the team that won the treble (Premier League, FA Cup and Champions League) in European football such as Manchester City. He particularly had a very good performance in the Champions League final against Inter where he made very good saves.
#archers #nominated #award
Leave a Reply