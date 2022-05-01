“The Butterfly Effect” is perhaps one of the most popular movies about time travel. The film starring Ashton Kutcher is one of the most watched worldwide and, although critics did not favor it much at the time, the truth is that it was a commercial success. But what few know is that this film had four alternative endings.

The director and screenwriter Eric Bress wrote and recorded up to four different endings, but only one made it to the final cut in theaters.

How were the other 3 alternative endings of “The Butterfly Effect”? We tell you all the details in this note.

“The butterfly effect”, original ending

In the original ending, Evan (Ashton Kutcher) and Kayleigh (Amy Smart) pass each other on the street. They both stop to acknowledge each other, but eventually she follows her lead and he lets her go.

Happy ending

In the first alternative ending, the same situation is repeated: Evan and Kayleigh think they recognize each other in the middle of the street, but this time they both turn around and agree to go for a coffee.

Open end

The second alternate ending re-shows the same situation as the original ending. Only instead of Evan letting go of Kayleigh, he turns around and starts following her.

director’s end

The ending of the director’s cut is perhaps the most controversial and hard of all, as it shows Evan traveling back in time to the moment before his birth.

Being a baby, he hangs himself with his own umbilical cord that prevents his birth. This later shows that the friends he never met had a happy life without crossing paths with him.