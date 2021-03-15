Second year high school students, who in June have to take the entrance exams to the University (Ebau), will resume face-to-face classes in the daily classroom on next monday, march 22.

The Ministry of Education, which claims to have worked with educational centers “individually to find out which institutes needed more resources to allow a safe return at this stage,” announced this Monday morning that students will begin daily classes at the classroom next Monday.

«The Community has arranged the financial and material means, staffing of teachers and, in the specific case of some centers, the use of external facilities has been made possible». For example, in the case of IES Alfonso X de Murcia, students will go to class in the neighboring building Saavedra Fajardo of the University of Murcia. In other centers, however, they take weeks denouncing that students do not fit in conditions.

Education considers that, “in view of the academic importance as it is the last year of Secondary education, it has been verified that the Secondary Education institutes of the Region have the necessary measures to be able to ensure a return to presence with health guarantees” . The second-year students, in addition to having to access the University in just two months, have already completed the last term of a key course, the first of Baccalaureate, in an ‘online’ format.

This measure is also adopted coinciding with the end of the VET classes in the institutes, so that many of the centers have more space when these classrooms are released. Likewise, the total presence will also apply to students with special educational needs in 3rd and 4th years of Compulsory Secondary Education, as well as those in 1st year of Baccalaureate that also need these supports.