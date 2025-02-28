“The 28F is not just bread with oil”: hundreds of people claim on the street “The sovereignty of the Andalusian people”

Among a sea of ​​umbrella, 500 people have concentrated outside the Parliament of Andalusia to “fight to recover the sovereignty of the Andalusian people.” The rain has changed the plans and, a few hours before starting, which intended to be a manifestation has been reconverted in a concentration. The green and white flags carried by the members of more than 30 associations present there have crowned the claims that, for the first time this year, have been grouped into a single call in the Andalusian capital.

The researcher Pilar Manchón, first favorite daughter of Andalusia in the six years of Moreno’s government

Moments before the concentration began, held in parallel to the official acts of the Board, members of some of the attendeing political parties have appeared before the media. Antonio Maíllo, General Coordinator of the United Left, has said that “we live a process of dispossession of autonomy by the Government of Moreno Bonilla.”

Next, the deputy for Andalusia José Manuel Jurado has declared that “Andalusia cannot be claimed while cutting in dependency, in health and education.” The last to intervene has been José Ignacio García, spokesman for Andalusia, who has denounced the speeches of the Andalusian government, calling them “hypocrites”: “They privatize health, hospital plants close, prevent us from having access to housing or are privatizing professional training,” Garcia added.

Less celebrate, more claim

Among the citizens, Gonzalo, who comes from Malaga, says that “although the Andalusian institutions want to spend on February 28 commemorating everything that seems to them, we believe that the truly important thing is to claim our autonomy, that which cost so much to achieve.” The Malaga does not believe that the Board is fulfilling its obligations when it comes to guaranteeing certain public services, especially that of the house: “Well, chest blows are given in a day like this, but here we continue to pay a thousand euros for rents that are not worth it. Of course, in this same neighborhood there are 18 people prosecuted for demonstrating to claim what I tell you. They don’t even manifest them. ”

Luisa, who accompanies Gonzalo, is Cordoba and denounces that “the 28F has been reduced to a meme. We celebrate how good the bread with oil is and how beautiful our land is, but it is obvious that there are many things to ask institutions. ” He adds that “the institutional celebration is necessary for the official nature it has”, but that it should not “eclipse what happens in the street.”





“We want to study, we want to work”

The demonstration has also attended a group of young people with red t -shirts, in which the student association logo could be read Active campus (CEA). Among them, Antonio, from Córdoba, comes to claim “the debt that the Board has with the Public University.” According to Elena, from Alcalá de Guadaíra, her struggle is “that of all young people”, whose participation considers “essential” to “demonstrate that this generation of Andalusians wants to fight to give the public university all the resources it deserves.” Clara misses public services spending by the Board, and denounces that “universities are drowning because the agreement that was signed on financing is not fulfilled.”

With shouts of “no, no, no, we don’t want more cuts in health and education” or “we want to study, we want to work, we want the crisis to pay capital,” students have called attention to the “constants and strong privatizations of public services.” They have added that they do not want to “see education serving the interests of any private companies.”

The 28F claims are grouped again into a single manifestation parallel to the acts of Andalusia



“A prosperous, fair and supportive Andalusia”

During the reading of the Manifesto of the 28F platform, the spokesman, Oscar Reina, has stated that “on this day we remember the struggle for our autonomy and our will to build a prosperous, fair and solidarity Andalusia.” Sebastián Martín Recio, spokesman for the white tides, added that those present reaffirm “the struggle for equality in Andalusia. An equality that is being broken by the privatization processes suffered by public services. ” The platform document also highlights the importance of “citizen participation” in the maintenance of democracy. A democracy that, they remember, must be “full” and “free of corruption.”