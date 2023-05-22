The next elections on May 28 will have the largest security device in history for elections in Spain, as announced today by the Ministry of the Interior. A total of 98,991 troops “will work to guarantee citizen security and the exercise of rights and freedoms during voting day.” There will be 6,610 more agents than in the previous local and European Parliament elections that were held in May 2019, an increase of 7% compared to the consultation four years ago.

National Police will deploy a total of 30,638 agents, while in the Civil Guard there will be 48,083. For their part, the regional police forces will add 5,548 troops. The Mossos d’Esquadra will mobilize 3,891 uniformed officers, while the Ertzaintza will take 1,217 onto the streets and the Navarre Foral Police will deploy 440 uniformed officers. Finally, there will be 14,300 agents from the different municipal police forces, according to the deployment coordinated by the department headed by Fernando Grande-Marlaska. To all of them must also be added the 422 police officers deployed at IFEMA Madrid, where the National Data Dissemination Center will be established.

In the breakdown by Autonomous Communities, Andalusia is the one with the greatest police deployment, with 20,203 agents, followed by the Community of Madrid, with 10,225 troops, and the Valencian Community, with 10,027.

The Ministry of the Interior recalled this Monday that the Secretary of State for Security, Rafael Pérez, signed in April the instruction coordinating security actions on the occasion of these local elections, the objective of which was to establish the guidelines for action by the State Security Forces and Corps and their collaboration with other regional or local police forces.

critical infrastructures



During the critical phase, which is the one that will take place during the final campaign ceremonies, the day of reflection and the day of voting, the surveillance and protection of critical infrastructures will be intensified, as well as the cybersecurity of the entire process and the devices of the polling stations and their surroundings. To this end, an IT Security Operations Center is set up to monitor and manage the security and continuity of all the information systems involved in the electoral process.

“In these local elections, a specific and special emphasis has been placed on cybersecurity,” Interior insisted. In fact, the instruction of the Secretary of State for Security included a specific protocol on this matter in which the Cybersecurity Coordination Office (OCC), the General Directorate for Internal Policy, the Information Security Subcommittee are involved for the Dissemination of Provisional Results in Electoral Processes, the State Security Forces and Bodies and the Coordination Network for Security in Electoral Processes.