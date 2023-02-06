The leader of the PP, Alberto Núñez Feijóo, in a pre-electoral campaign event held this weekend in Valencia. Monica Torres

The choice of the issues that the parties are going to use in the electoral campaign that has already started —four months in advance— is subject to strict demoscopic analysis: no one wants to risk making mistakes, all want to be clear about the concerns of the citizens. In the regional and municipal elections on May 28, the influence of national politics will be very present. And the action of the central government will not necessarily harm the regional and local socialist candidates. The economy is a factor that both Pedro Sánchez and the regional presidents of the PSOE —those most, least, or not at all close to the head of government— will use against the PP: how to govern in adversity. Tax increases for large fortunes and companies receive the majority support of society, according to the latest barometer of 40dB. for EL PAÍS and SER. On the opposite side of the scale, the trickle of reductions in sentences for sexual offenders due to the application of the law on sexual freedom or the only yes is yes it has become a blow that erodes the socialist candidates; hence the rush that the central government wants to print in the reform of the law.

It is not possible to accurately measure the motivations that the voters of the 12 autonomous communities (plus Ceuta and Melilla) and 8,131 municipalities in which there will be elections will weigh when they go to vote on May 28. How much will the management of its president or its mayor weigh and what will be the influence of national politics. Last summer, with the new president of the PP, Alberto Núñez Feijóo recently arrived, the popular ones reflected an enthusiasm that led them not to doubt the victory in the nine autonomous communities that the PSOE now governs, in addition to predicting victory in Madrid and Murcia. Later came a certain cooling of euphoria. The hope of the popular ones is now based on the fact that a sustained, harsh and relentless campaign against the Prime Minister —very focused on him, because of what he does and who is behind him: Unidas Podemos and the nationalist and pro-independence parties— will drag socialist presidents and mayors outside the governments. The economy is one of the arguments that the PP will be forced to use carefully. International forecasts for Spain are rosy.

The introduction of taxes on large fortunes for this financial year and the imminence of the payment of new taxes on the banks does not seem to be able to be used by the PP as a thrown weapon against the Government. In the studio 40dB. the general acceptance of these tax measures is revealed. What’s more, a majority of those surveyed believe that the tax payment of high incomes is adequate or too low. The Government knows that it has a margin of support for its implementation without electoral impairment, so it will maintain the discourse on the advisability that in times of difficulty and need those who have the most “bring their shoulders”.

The rise in pensions by 8.5% can also be brandished by all the socialist candidates, as well as the six-month moratorium on rents, as social shield measures in the face of the economic consequences of the war in Ukraine.

The economy will be, therefore, the great flag that the socialists will air, although they will not be able to ignore the difficulties with their partners. In the three days of speeches and powerful images of unity that the PP has exhibited in Valencia, triumphalism has been overflowing. The appearance of the two former presidents of the PP Government, José María Aznar and Mariano Rajoy, apart from their terrible relationship, is an unequivocal sign of support for Feijóo and of confidence that he can be the next head of Government. But neither the central Executive nor in the leadership of the PSOE give the battle for lost. A wide range of initiatives is yet to be rolled out in the coming months, the Socialists argue.

To the left of the PSOE, the formula for political and electoral coexistence of the political space led by Yolanda Díaz (the Sumar platform) with United We Can is not yet closed. Sumar does not attend the elections, but the socialist candidates are in maximum tension, due to what happens in that space. They do not lose sight of the fact that the PP, in short with Vox, can remove them from the presidencies if they do not have footholds on their left.

The Valencian Community is the most coveted place by the PP. There will never have been such an intense electoral fight; not only in that community, but in the other nine where the socialists govern. Nationally, the PP is close to two points above the ruling party, according to the 40dB study. The PP is going to reach power because “it is the party that most resembles Spain”, Feijóo has proclaimed in Valencia. The PSOE immediately noticed the sentence: it is precisely one of its mottos for more than thirty years.