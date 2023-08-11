The Pontifical Catholic University of Peru (PUCP) invites all movie fans to its 27th edition of the Lima Film Festival What will you do this month? August. As every year, the organizer of the event will present a catalog of more than 100 latin movies who hope to receive all the support of Peruvian moviegoers and those who are in our country who wish to enjoy these productions. Therefore, here we name some of the films that will be available, when the festival starts and how long it will last.

When does the 27th PUCP Lima Film Festival start?

With the motto “Let’s be protagonists”, the 27th PUCP Lima Film Festival begins TODAY, August 10, 2023, in person and virtually, after two completely virtual editions as a result of the covid-19 pandemic. On the other hand, its scheduled closing date is Friday, August 18.

What Peruvian films are at the 27th Lima Film Festival?

The event will have 138 productions, of which 14 are Peruvian and 12 of them will be unpublished. In addition, as a tribute to the 100 years of Armando Robles Godoy, the first film to be screened is ‘La muralla verde’ (1970), which will be broadcast online on Facebook and YouTube from 8:00 p.m.

The Peruvian films that are in competition categories are the following:

‘Tayta Shanti’ by Hans Matos

‘Reinaldo Cutipa’ by Óscar Gonzales Apaza

‘Dead of Laughter’ by Gonzalo Ladines

‘Iceland’ by Ina Mayushin

‘Amazonian Sound’ by Luis Chumbe Huamaní

‘Open Sky’ by Felipe Esparza

‘Deep Red’ by Maga Zévallos

‘Stories of Shipibo’ by Omar Forero

‘Diogenes’ by Leonardo Barbuy La Torre

‘Yana wara’ by Óscar and Tito Catacora

‘The erection of Toribio Bardelli’ by Adrián Sab

How to buy tickets for the 27th Lima Film Festival?

Tickets for the 27th Lima Film Festival can be purchased from your official website or through the Joinnus website, where you will also find the catalog with the more than 100 films available and only 34 of them have free admission. Prices in general cost 21 soles, but depending on the age category, student or physical condition, it can go down to 14 soles.

Find out how to buy tickets for the 27th PUCP Lima Film Festival. Photo: 27 FCL PUCP

