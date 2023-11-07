Through Amazon you can buy one on offer 27,000 mAh Power Bank. The promotion is 47% off the median price. You can find the product at this address or via the box below.
The median price for this product it is €29.99. The current price is the lowest ever for the platform. The product is shipped by Amazon.
Power Bank with USB-A and USB-C
This Power Bank has three outputs (one USB-A1, one USB-A2 and one USB-C) and two inputs (USB-C and Micro 2A). With a battery of 27,000 mAh allows you to charge smartphones, iPads, laptops, consoles such as Nintendo Switch, cameras, drones, earphones and various other devices that use the USB-C output. The power output is up to 22.5 W on a single output. It also features an LED display that indicates battery charge.
#mAh #Power #Bank #sale #Amazon #Italy #historic #price