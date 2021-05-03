Cristina Fernández de Kirchner went up 27 tweets to his account in which he quoted numerous excerpts from Joe Biden’s speech last Wednesday. It was when the Democratic leader spoke for the 100 days of his government at the head of the White House.

In this way – by citing the guidelines of the US president – the vice president compared her economic policy with that of Biden and, at the same time, took the opportunity to criticize Mauricio Macri.

“Life gives you surprises. I just read Joe Biden’s speech to the US Congress, giving an account of the state of the Union. I share some unmissable textual“CFK tweeted and then opened a very long thread with fragments of the speech.

Why did Biden say all this? He also explains it verbatim: “The worst pandemic in a century, the worst economic crisis since the Great Depression, the worst attack on our democracy since the Civil War.”

What not? And that the IMF did not finance Trump’s campaign. – Cristina Kirchner (@CFKArgentina) May 3, 2021

Last week, Biden had reported one of the most ambitious and progressive plans of his administration: He announced an investment plan of $ 1.8 trillion in children, families and education, which will be supported with a raise taxes on the richest.

This Monday, five days after that announcement, The former president of the Nation took up the concept of these measures and closed the Twitter thread with a stick towards Mauricio Macri for his agreement with the IMF.

The thread on Twitter

“Good guys and women in Wall Street, but Wall Street did not build this country. The middle class built the country and the unions built the middle class. That is why I ask Congress to approve the Law to protect the right to organize (…) ”.

That was the first sentence of Biden that Cristina Kirchner quoted, whose tweet ended with a “PLOP!”, A traditional ironic idiom that the current president of the Senate of the Nation usually uses.

Funding for Biden’s plan will be achieved through a series of wealthier tax increases that the state hopes to raise. $ 1.5 trillion in a decade.

“So how do we pay for my jobs and my family plan? (…) It’s time for American businesses and the richest 1 percent of Americans to start paying their fair share. Just your fair share. ” PLOP x2! – Cristina Kirchner (@CFKArgentina) May 3, 2021

The increase, said the Democrat, it will be for those who earn more than $ 400,000 per year. With this reform, the richest would pay an income tax rate of up to 39.6%, ending with a cut granted by Donald Trump.

It was, naturally, a local comparison with the so-called Solidarity and Extraordinary Contribution, or “Wealth Tax”, promoted by the Government during the pandemic.

In December 2020, the Senate had approved the creation of the wealth tax, the initiative promoted by Kirchnerist deputy Máximo Kirchner to record for one time the assets that exceed 200 million pesos and use the proceeds to finance emergency actions against the coronavirus.

“We are only going to affect three-tenths of 1 percent of all Americans with that action. Three tenths of 1 percent. ” Does it ring a bell? – Cristina Kirchner (@CFKArgentina) May 3, 2021

That is why the former president added on Twitter a “Does it sound familiar?” Quoting this phrase from the Democrat: “We are going to close the loopholes that allow Americans to earn more than a million dollars a year and pay a lower tax rate on their capital gains than Americans who receive a paycheck. We’re only going to affect three-tenths of 1 percent of all Americans with that action. “

Until this Monday, the vice president had been using her social networks in protocol to dismiss leaders and officials who died (such as Alcira Argumedo and Mario Meoni) or, for example, show solidarity with Senator Esteban Bullrich who a few days ago made public that he suffers from ALS.

Likewise, the series of tweets by Cristina Kirchner occurs in the middle of the official intern for the affair Guzman-Basualdo around the rate hikes in a context of pandemic, economic crisis and electoral year.

