The Organizing Committee of the Dubai International Holy Quran Award, headed by the Advisor to His Highness the Ruler of Dubai for Cultural and Humanitarian Affairs and Chairman of the Organizing Committee for the Award, Counselor Ibrahim Muhammad Bu Melha, reviewed the details of the launch of the 26th session of the Dubai International Holy Quran Competition, which will take place tomorrow, the second Friday of Ramadan, and will continue until the 11th. From it, the units of the award have completed their readiness to start the activities on the specified date.

Bu Melha praised the great efforts made by members of the Organizing Committee, staff and volunteers in completing the tasks, in continuous work over a period of more than a year, since the end of the activities of the last session, thanks to the experience that was gained through organizing successive local and international events and competitions. He said that the award inevitably requires great effort and high coordination among all units, and this is what earned it and qualified it to enjoy this distinguished good reputation and high prestige among similar prizes and competitions in the world, as well as the great demand that the award enjoys in Islamic countries and Muslim communities around the world. the world, and their keenness to participate in it annually.

Bu Melha also praised the great care and support of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, the sponsor of this blessed award, and what His Highness generously offers for this blessed award, as His Highness continued to follow all the activities of the award and its various activities, and directs His Highness Always providing all support for its development, distinction and brilliance.

The award achieved a great leap in the Dubai International Competition during its career that spanned more than a quarter of a century, as statistics indicate that the number of participants over the past 25 years amounted to more than 2,000 participants.

The Competitions Unit of the Award has completed its readiness with the special arrangements for the launch of the international competition, the preparation of questions that will be directed to the contestants, which amount to more than 500 questions, and the completion of the process of selecting international arbitrators, as Dr. Ahmed bin Hammoud Al-Ruwaithi from Saudi Arabia and Dr. Salem were chosen. Al Doubi from the Emirates, Sheikh Abdullah Aish from Morocco, Dr. Jamal Farouk from Egypt, Dr. Ahmed Mian Tahomi from Pakistan, and Sheikh Shoaib Mujib Al Haq from Bangladesh. Members of the preliminary arbitration committee were also chosen, and included Sheikh Ibrahim Jassim Al Mansouri and Sheikh Abdullah Abdulaziz Al Naqbi. They are from the Emirates, and Sheikh Jamal Taha Al-Kammar is from Egypt.

