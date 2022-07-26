With the motto ‘Cinema unites us’, 114 productions will premiere at the 26th edition of the Lima Film Festival. The event will have a hybrid format, with virtual and face-to-face functions, there are 13 international films selected in the fiction competition, where two Peruvian films also compete.

Future times. From the Peruvian Víctor Manuel Checa. Photo: diffusion

“The festival, not having disappeared in these two virtual years, having resisted, I think it has gained an interesting prestige at the Latin American level. That is to say, we have managed to change to the virtual, now hybrid, and I think that what we have done has served as a reference to other festivals”, Josué Méndez, artistic director of the festival, told us during the press conference in the Red Room.

YOU CAN SEE: The story of Antonio Panta, the Peruvian who started out as a shoeshine boy and conquered US cinema.

In fact, on the billboard there are productions that have been part of sections of the Berlinale, the Cannes Festival, the Toronto Festival and San Sebastián. “Latin American filmmakers love the festival very much. And that is interesting because the films that we want, we are lucky to get them to come”, added the filmmaker about the selection (fiction, documentary and made in Peru) with 31 films in competition.

A male. By Fabián Hernández presented at Cannes. Photo: diffusion

The programming that begins on August 4 will include a tribute to the Argentine actress Mercedes Morán and the Peruvian Yvonne Frayssinet. On the other hand, they show the continuation of ‘Rebeldes y braves’ (about the women who made and make movies in Peru), the restored film cycle of the Espacio Filmoteca and Series LAB, part of an alliance for the development of series.

“It must be one of the few regional festivals that is maintained like this, without a government subsidy and it is a very big effort. But we all pushed the car. In the Espacio Filmoteca, most (of films) exist thanks to funds from the Ministry, also in Cinema of Tomorrow,” said Méndez

Kill the beast. The director Agustina San Martín participated in the Berlin Talent Script Station. Photo: diffusion

YOU CAN SEE: “Rocky”, the impossible movie by Sylvester Stallone: ​​a story of overcoming

As for national cinema, La Pampa, directed by Dorian Fernández, stands out. The director who had a horror film as his debut is competing with a story about the trafficking of women in the jungle. “She is accompanied by a director who already has a lot of skill. It is a film with an important ambition in terms of its realization, very careful. I think that while it does address all of these important issues, it does so with the intention of making it a very accessible film.”

The Pampa. Dorian Fernandez tape. Photo: diffusion

The edition will open with the documentary La danza de Los Mirlos, a “perfect” choice, says Méndez, for the return of the festival. “We see the importance of preserving film heritage because those are our memories, and it’s also festive. Although it has been hard years, it is the return and we must celebrate.