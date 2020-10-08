Imanol Alguacil will have at his disposal 26 soldiers with whom he has to face the demanding and loaded schedule that Real Sociedad has until the transfer market opens again in January. They are the footballers he had when the preseason began in August, except Diego Llorente, who was sold to Leeds United. Because in the end the center-back that I ask for the departure of the Madrid defender did not reach him, and neither could sign the striker with whom they wanted to reinforce the attack before the more than probable departure of Willian José. But the Brazilian stayed and the Oriotarra will have a squad very similar to that of last year, with the exchange of David Silva for Martin Ødegaard, and the return of those on loan.

So things, Imanol will have this season with two goalkeepers from the first team, Miguel Ángel Moyá and Alex Remiro, because Zubiaurre has left on loan to Cultural Leonesa. The goal of the subsidiary, Ayesa, will act as the third goalkeeper. In defense, on the wings there will be two players per position. Aihen Muñoz and Monreal on the left. And Gorosabel and Zaldua on the right. And in the axis of the rear, before the departure of Llorente and not finding a substitute in the market, as Imanol had requested on the other hand; Zubeldia will delay his position to become the first alternative to the possible losses of Aritz Elustondo and Robin Le Normand, which remain as titular theorists. The young Sagnan, who has just made his debut more than a year after his arrival at the Real, will be the fourth center. The kids from the subsidiary, Pacheco and Arambarri, remain as an emergency solution that will be used on more than one occasion.

In the center of the field, Martin Zubimendi, the only one from the first team with a number above 25, will fight for the defensive pivot position with Ander Guevara and Asier Illarramendi. More Igor Zubeldia, of course, that’s what he’s a pivot for. Ahead of them, in more creative work are Mikel Merino and Jon Guridi. And in the midfielder David Silva will be the starter, with Roberto López in the bedroom. Without forgetting that Mikel Oyarzabal can also focus his position. On the right wing, Portu and Januzaj will fight for the title. And on the left wing, the young Barrenetxea shares a position with Martin Merquelanz and Oyarzabal, the latter leaving with an advantage. And in attack, Alexander Isak, Willian José and Jon Bautista will have to divide the minutes and score goals. In total, 26 soldiers to emerge unscathed from this first demanding part of the season.