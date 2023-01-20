Farnesina, the 5-story villa near Central Park. The case breaks out

The news that comes from New York it’s incredible. There Farnesina decided to buy one palace to manhattan from 26 million dollarsdestined to become the residence of the ambassador Italian of the UN. It will host Maurice Massariappointed by former minister Di Maio in 2021. A “single-family residence” – reads the Fatto Quotidiano – on five floors located in the elegant Carnegie Hill neighborhood, a stone’s throw from Central Parklarge one thousand square meters which include: five bedrooms, two separate outdoor terraces, two gyms, eight bathrooms, a steam room and a sauna, five fireplaces and a kitchen. On the third, a stately library “clad in knotty pine imported from England and a drawing room modeled on the library of Kenwood House in London”. All plans are connected from a internal lift. More than a house, a palace, more: “Un single piece of the history of manhattan“.

There Farnesina – continues the Fact – confirms the acquisition at state heritage. The contract was signed in the week of Thanksgiving and completed a few days before the end of 2022. The operation is so fresh that it is not yet known at which budget chapter will be charged. It is not clear who set it up, it is certain instead that she went through with the minister Tajani and which will be assigned to Ambassador Maurizio Massarinominated by Di Maio in 2021. The previous one, considered “inadequate” and with “cramped spaces“, it was worth 19 million. But still it was not sold.

