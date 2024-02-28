A quarter of a century of sporting passion at the service of the Ligurian community. A project initially created to celebrate athletes and, in particular, promote lesser-known disciplines. A commitment destined to grow, with particular attention to social issues with growing support for the Gigi Ghirotti Foundation, the world of schools and citizens of all abilities. In the video, interviews with Simona Ferro (Sports Councilor of the Liguria Region), Alessandra Bianchi (Sports Councilor of the Municipality of Genoa), Franco Henriquet (President of the Gigi Ghirotti ETS Foundation), Davide Costa (Fiamme Azzurre) and Alice Ramella (Canottieri Santo Stefano al Mare ).



03:28