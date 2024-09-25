Do you often need to move files from your computer to your smartphone/tablet and it’s always a bit complicated? With the Sandisk 256GB USB Flash Drive with two outputs (USB-A and USB-C) you can easily connect to any Windows, Mac and Android device. The discount of Amazon is 16% of the median price. If you are interested in the product, you can find it through the box you see below, or via this link.
The median price indicated by Amazon is €34.41. The current price is not the lowest ever, but we are talking about a couple of euros of difference. The dongle is sold and shipped by Amazon.
Sandisk USB Flash Drive Features
This external memory from 256 GB allows you to switch from USB-C to USB-A in a single movement thanks to its retractable design. USB 3.1 performance guarantees speeds of up to 150 MB/s.
Furthermore, with the SanDisk Memory Zone app for Android available on Google Play you can easily manage content and create backup copies on smartphones and tablets. The dimensions are 9.4 x 38.10 x 20.07 mm.
#256GB #Sandisk #USB #Flash #Drive #sale #Amazon #perfect #moving #files #computer #mobile
Leave a Reply