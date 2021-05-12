Alejandra Ruiz de Rato, daughter of Juan Antonio Ruiz ‘Espartaco’ and Patricia Rato, said yes, I love the businessman Ernesto de Novales last Saturday the 8th in Seville.

The bride wore a magnificent dress created especially for her big day by Alessandra Rinaudo, artistic director of Pronovias. The beautiful design, with an ‘off-shoulder’ neckline (without shoulders) made in crepe, is formed by a spectacular corset and a skirt that falls soft and natural. Its splendid lace back enhances the femininity and elegance of the design by creating a play of delicate transparencies. The skirt maintains its wonderful volume thanks to the creation of a petticoat, finished with a small hand-sewn chantilly tip, which respects the movement and natural fluidity of the skirt.

The model has been made in the firm’s workshop and more than two hundred and fifty hours have been dedicated to it. They also highlight the wonderful work involved in creating the removable overglue, three meters long, made of crepe and lined with silk organza. And the veil, a wonderful old mantilla, belonging to Alejandra’s family, fastened to her hair with a brooch made by Jewelry Suárez for the occasion.

Once the religious ceremony was finished, the bride wanted to keep the original structure of the dress, but giving it a more sophisticated touch. Revealing the spectacular lace back, she added a hand-embroidered beaded lace belt that added a touch of light and sparkle to the moment of celebration.

Alessandra Rinaudo highlights that the element that the bride liked the most from the beginning was the back of the dress: “To define the neckline we created a delicate and feminine transparency, thus obtaining the perfect mix between sensuality, sophistication and elegance.” Alessandra explains that the objective of this creative process is for the dress to frame and enhance the beauty of the bride: “Without a doubt, Alejandra’s look and smile have been the true jewels of this special moment.”

The result has been an exquisite and elegant dress, which combines contemporary elements with purer and more classic lines such as the veil and the train.