“Any illegal hack, whether it is a high-ranking official or the economically weakest being, are violations of human rights. The Government of change does not allow them, nor has it done them, nor will it do so,” President Gustavo Petro defended this Friday in the face of the scandal over the illegal interception of the phones of the nanny and the domestic employee of his resigned chief of staff, Laura Sarabia, who continues with many details pending to be clarified. “Here there can be no stain or even doubt that this government is going to repeat the dirt that other governments did,” declared the president in the midst of a political storm with unforeseeable consequences.

Although the prosecutor Francisco Barbosa said the day before dramatically that the ‘chuzadas’ had returned to the country in the Government of Petro, the illegal interceptions have never gone away since the great scandal that muddied the government of Álvaro Uribe (2002-2010). Episodes abound in recent Colombian history, even after the DAS political police were partly dismantled in that case. Not all cases have been of the same magnitude, nor were they aimed at the same objectives —and in some there have been more effective judicial investigations than in others. But the ‘chuzadas’ are a chronic problem.

The ‘Chuza-DAS’ of the Government of Álvaro Uribe

One of the biggest judicial scandals of the two periods of Álvaro Uribe (2002-2010), revealed in the media in 2008, was that of the illegal interceptions that were made for several years by the political police of the Administrative Department of Security (DAS) to spy on Supreme Court magistrates, opposition politicians, journalists and human rights defenders. Basically, to anyone who could be critical of the then president. Several of the ‘chuzados’ at that time are in power today, such as the then senator Gustavo Petro and the then auxiliary magistrate of the Supreme Court Iván Velásquez, today Minister of Defense. The two, at the time, were investigating ‘parapolitics’: the relations of politicians, such as the president’s cousin, Mario Uribe, with paramilitary groups. And many more ‘chuzados’ who now have representation in the Government, such as the journalist Hollman Morris (today assistant manager of RTVC) or Senator Piedad Córdoba (now part of the pro-government coalition). This episode is remembered as the ‘shots’ of the DAS.

“If the Government ordered illegal espionage, it would have to go to jail, starting with the President of the Republic,” said Álvaro Uribe in 2010 when the Prosecutor’s Office at the time said that the interceptions had been made by the DAS but had been ordered directly from the Narino Palace. Petro, from the Senate, pointed to Uribe as responsible. He has always denied being the one who ordered the interceptions.

Uribe was criminally denounced for the case before the Commission on Accusations of the House of Representatives, the body designated to judge the actions of presidents when they are in office, but it is such a slow and inefficient institution due to its political nature that only one case of the hundreds that he has received has come out of it, and it was not this one. In contrast, some former Uribe officials were prosecuted for the hacks, and even ended up convicted. Among those of the highest rank are María del Pilar Hurtado, director of the DAS in 2007 and who was sentenced in 2015 to 14 years in prison for illegal violation of communications, abuse of public function and conspiracy to commit a crime; Bernardo Moreno, Secretary General of the Uribe Presidency, sentenced the same year for the illegal interceptions; and Jorge Noguera, also director of the DAS and who had already been convicted of the murder of a teacher.

Faced with the complete discredit of the institution, President Juan Manuel Santos dismantled the DAS in 2011 after more than half a century of operation. State intelligence then passed to a new organization, the National Intelligence Directorate.

The Army office that spied on Juan Manuel Santos’ peace negotiators

A small place for lunch and technology services located in the west of Bogotá served as a front for members of the Army to illegally spy on the communications of the negotiators of the Government of Juan Manuel Santos and the FARC guerrillas during the peace process. In the Habana. From the clandestine office, called Andromeda, the emails and cell phone messages of Humberto de la Calle, then chief negotiator for the Executive in Havana, were intercepted for several months in 2012 and 2013; Sergio Jaramillo, High Commissioner for Peace, and Alejandro Eder, director of the Colombian Agency for Reintegration, among others.

In addition to the government’s chief negotiators, it was found that private communications from Piedad Córdoba, Iván Cepeda and other left-wing politicians were also being monitored in Andromeda. After the scandal broke, the head of the FARC guerrilla dialogue team at the time, Iván Márquez, now a fugitive from justice, denounced that they too were being spied on. Márquez publicly held former President Uribe responsible for being behind the illegal wiretapping. “Don’t forget that Álvaro Uribe is the number one public enemy of peace in Colombia,” said Márquez. The guerrilla leader added “here not only the peace delegation of the national government is being spied on from Colombia, but especially the peace delegation of the FARC.”

A journalistic investigation of the magazine Week, who revealed the espionage network, was able to verify that two types of people worked in the clandestine office: active military personnel and civilian hackers. One of the Andromeda team members told Semana the methodology at the time: “One is ordered to hack X email account. To another, get the conversations of X or Y BlackBerry PIN and to another, download WhatsApp conversations. Civilians only have a piece of the film. But all the information reaches the bosses, who are the ones who receive the complete information”.

After the facts became known, the Defense Minister at the time, Juan Carlos Pinzón, ordered the Army commander to initiate an investigation to determine if Andromeda was officially attached to the Army intelligence battalion or if they were “loose wheels” of the public force who ordered the interceptions. In the end, Andromeda was proven to be a legitimate operation, but not everything that was done there was legal. At that time, the Santos government decided to relieve two Army generals: the intelligence chief Mauricio Ricardo Zúñiga, and the director of the Central Technical Intelligence, Jorge Andrés Zuluaga.

The darkest ghost of Uribism in the Duque period

The government of Iván Duque, Uribe’s political godson, was also shaken by a series of complaints of illegal wiretapping of opposition politicians, judges and journalists by military intelligence. The scandal even led to the departure of his controversial Army commander, General Nicasio Martínez, who had already been questioned about his role in the return of the ghost of the so-called “false positives” – murders of civilians presented as combat casualties. . He resigned at the end of 2019, citing family reasons.

These ‘shocks’ were ordered and carried out from military installations, to “shield them and avoid a surprise raid by the justice system or snooping by the media,” according to a report in the magazine Week who explained them. The officers who had provided information to the press about various acts of corruption within the armed forces throughout the immediately previous year were also targeted, according to the publication.

At the time, the revelations suggested that the data from the illegal wiretapping was destined for a politician from the Democratic Center, the government party. Around those days, two hidden microphones were also found in the office of magistrate César Reyes, who was handling the case against former President Uribe for alleged tampering with witnesses in the Supreme Court of Justice. Previously, the opposition senators Iván Cepeda, Antonio Sanguino and Roy Barreras had denounced that they were victims of interceptions with the purpose of making them a “judicial assembly”.

