For months they spread fear in the Mar Menor region, but the tests have ended up cornering them. The ‘Operation Game Rol’, which the investigators of the Judicial Police of the Civil Guard patiently pieced together, has woven a tangle of evidence that leaves little room for imagination. The more than half a thousand pages of proceedings that the Benemérita deployed, to which LA VERDAD has had access, clearly link the 16 alleged members of this gang with up to thirty muggings and robberies in businesses and homes in Torre Pacheco, San Javier and San Pedro del Pinatar, but also from the Cartagena councils of La Palma and La Puebla and the Murcian districts of Sangonera la Seca and Avileses.

The wiretaps, the recordings from the security cameras, the GPS locations of their mobiles and the monitoring, among other investigations, ended up uncovering the prolific group, which was presumably led by a young Moroccan, Oussama D., who with only 25 years already accumulates a list of arrests and search and capture warrants capable of taking your breath away.

‘Punctures’ and follow-ups



“Tonight we’re going to take it all.” It is 9:49 p.m. last Thursday, February 16. Mohamed N., one of the supposed members of the gang, finalizes the details of a new coup with an unknown man –alias ‘Huesitos’–. “Tonight there are going to be blowouts,” emphasizes one of them. “We are going to remove the devices from the air above the doctor.” This is a snippet of one of the conversations captured by the investigators of the Judicial Police, overturned in their proceedings and that account for the outrages that the gang planned practically every other day.

The alleged ringleader was arrested for the first time, just after turning 18, for up to 19 robberies

The ‘punctures’ also captured the orders with which the alleged ringleader, Oussama D., organized his gang. In one of those dialogues in Arabic, the investigators explain, the young man relies on one of his henchmen to carry out the theft of a Volkswagen Touareg “from an older man with a mustache.” In another of these conversations, the supposed leader asks his brother Mohamed, also allegedly involved in the plot, to search the internet for information about the Carnival parades that were held on those dates in Cartagena, San Javier, San Pedro… because he has intention of committing new attacks with members of the organization.

A camera captures one of the robberies in a business. Oussama D., alleged leader.







A few days later, the Civil Guard captures another telephone conversation in which some of the suspects analyze different enclaves on the coast based on their police surveillance with objectives that do not seem too clean. «Torre de la Horadada is shit, a lot of control and a lot of guard. Torrevieja a lot of control and a lot of police, “says Mohamed D., another of the suspects. “Those sites are worthless.”

Link with ‘the hooded ones’



Before coming to the forefront of this violent gang, Oussama had already hardened himself in these battles. The first arrest that his record list shows dates back to the summer of 2016 when he had just reached the age of majority, as reflected in the proceedings. Already at that time he was wanted for some twenty assaults, robberies and for driving without having a license and his “merits” increased in the following years when he continued adding arrests for beatings in houses and businesses in the Region and the neighboring province of Alicante.

This young man, who is in an irregular situation in the country, also had several search and arrest warrants and whereabouts inquiries issued by courts in San Javier, Cartagena, Orihuela and Alicante.

In this new adventure, Oussama also surrounded himself with various common criminals, some of whom were already part of what is known as the ‘hooded gang’. Dismantled in the spring of 2016, this organization terrorized the residents of Campo de Cartagena for months with an impressive wave of assaults and its end, thanks to ‘Operation Estibador’, was widely applauded. The Prosecutor’s Office even requested a global sentence of up to 432 years in prison for all its members, but a judicial agreement paved their way to freedom and some of them had already regained their freedom.

“Torre de la Horadada is shit, a lot of control and a lot of guards,” says one of the suspects. “Those sites are worthless”

In the months that this band was active, it played all the styles. La Benemérita accuses them of thirty assaults on tobacconists, betting salons, sweet shops, restaurants, pharmacies, civic centers and homes, mainly in the Mar Menor area. The Civil Guard proceedings show how some of the suspects designed these blows while they were staying at the Senator hotel in Los Alcázares, which has a swimming pool and spa.

Some of these assaults were also especially violent, such as the one they perpetrated, hours before the dismantling of the group, in the Marinocio de San Javier game room, where they made off with more than 52,000 euros. At dawn the assailants surrounded some workers who were leaving the facilities shouting “to the ground we will shoot you, sons of bitches.” Seconds later, one of them received a blow to the head with the butt of a pistol. “I saw how my partner was bleeding from the head and they continued to hit him while he was on the ground and semi-conscious,” explains the witness in his statement.

The Armed Institute also links the gang to a robbery at a house in San Javier last February. Her 67-year-old owner was cleaning when she noticed a light on in the hallway and master bedroom. As she approached her, according to what she told the agents, she bumped into a tall and thin boy who did not hesitate to grab her by the face and forcefully pull two gold cords that she was wearing around her neck until they were ripped off. After running out and jumping over the wall of the house, she vanished. The list of possible assaults related to this group is still open and, warns the Civil Guard, it could reach 80.