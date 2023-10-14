The results of the autopsy carried out on the lifeless body of Janira Mellè. The ski instructor died at just 25 years old after leg surgery. She had fallen from her bicycle while on holiday.

Having returned to Italy, Janira Mellè went to the hospital in Aosta to undergo a surgical operation. Everything seemed to have gone well, but in the following days the ski instructor’s condition deteriorated worsen unexpectedly. The 25-year-old had suffered a severe headache and a high fever. She was admitted to the intensive care unit, but two days later her heart failed stopped forever. Doctors tried to understand what could have happened, without finding an answer.

The truth emerged a few hours ago, after the results of the autopsy examination. Janira Mellè died due to one meningoencelophalitisa serious infection of the nervous system, contracted during anesthesia.

Investigators have opened an investigation file for negligent crime. It is not yet clear whether there are people registered in the register of suspects.

Many people mourn Janira’s passing, she was a well-known and much loved girl. Always smiling and sunny, lover of health and sport. Numerous farewell messages have been published on the web, written by those who knew her and who chose to say goodbye to her for the last time with moving words.

The First Citizen clung to the family’s pain, on behalf of the entire community, by relying on social media her words:

She was a sporty girl, always present in the area. Kind and helpful. Her disappearance is something totally unexpected, which has brought shock and profound sadness throughout the community.

Colleagues also wanted to leave a final farewell to their Janira, who will continue to live in their hearts.