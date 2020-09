Luka romero

Of the 25 home-grown debutants in the post-pandemic LaLiga, the one who put his name at the top of the history of Spanish football was he, Luka Romero. The Mallorca footballer, international with the lower categories of Argentina, became the youngest debutant in the history of the First Division on June 24, when he jumped onto the Valdebebas pitch during Real Madrid – Mallorca on matchday 31 Romero ended up with a mark that Samson wore for 81 years.