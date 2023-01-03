The year ended and the first reports of The movies that Peruvians saw the most in the cinema in 2022. On the one hand, comedy, horror and superheroes were consolidated as the favorite themes and, on the other hand, those that were left behind were the stories aimed at children. Of the 25 most viewed films, only one, with Patricia Barreto and André Silva as protagonists, is a Peruvian representative.

The user Maykoll Calderón (@SoyAlPacine) published the information on Twitter, highlighting that international franchises led the national box office.

The 25 most viewed movies in Peru in 2022

As seen from the published list, “Minions: A Villain Is Born,” released on June 29, brought 2,101,707 viewers to theaters. In second and third place we have “Doctor Strange 2” with 2,052,189 and “Thor: love and thunder” with 1,818,415, respectively.

The most watched movies in Peru in 2022. Photo: @SoyAlPacine/Twitter

To them are added the following tapes:

“Jurassic World Domain” with 1,434,421

“Avatar 2: the path of water” with 1,421,167 (Be careful, it is on the billboard, so its numbers will go up)

“Black Panther 2” with 1 307 957

“Black Panther 2” was one of the most popular UCM films in 2022. Photo: Marvel

“Sonic 2: the movie” with 947,651

“Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero” with 930,964

“The Batman” with 906,413

“Black Adam” with 894,975.

“Black Adam” stars ‘The Rock’. Photo: DC Films

“Don’t tell me spinster 2” among the most viewed in 2022

The film, which takes up the story of Patty in search of true love, ranks 24th among the most viewed films in Peru. The film with Patricia Barreto and André Silva brought 277,888 viewers to the cinema.