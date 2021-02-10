Rolando Mandragora | Market value: € 12 M
Loaned to Torino by Juventus until the end of the season.
Photo:
Alessandro Sabattini
Getty Images
Updated to
Jean-Clair Todibo | Market value: € 12 M
Loaned to Nice by Barcelona until the end of the season.
Photo:
Eric Alonso / MB Media
Getty Images
Updated to
Brian Rodríguez | Market value: € 12 M
Loaned to Almería by Los Angeles FC until the end of the season.
Photo:
Shaun clark
Getty Images
Updated to
Gedson Fernandes | Market value: € 15.5 M
Loaned to Galatasaray by Benfica with a transfer cost of € 0.5M
Photo:
Anadolu Agency
Anadolu Agency via Getty Images
Updated to
Papu Gomez | Market value: € 15 M
Sold to Sevilla by Atalanta in exchange for € 5.5M
Photo:
Quality Sport Images
Getty Images
Updated to
Paulinho | Market value: € 15 M
Sold to Sporting CP by SC Braga in exchange for € 16 million
Photo:
NurPhoto
NurPhoto via Getty Images
Updated to
Jean-Philippe Mateta | Market value: € 15 M
Loaned to Crystal Palace by Mainz at a transfer cost of € 3.5M
Photo:
Stu Forster
Getty Images
Updated to
Carles Aleñá | Market value: € 15 M
Loaned to Getafe by Barcelona until the end of the season.
Photo:
Quality Sport Images
Getty Images
Updated to
Amad Diallo | Market value: € 15 M
Sold to Manchester United by Atalanta in exchange for € 21 million
Photo:
Matthew peters
Manchester United via Getty Imag
Updated to
Joe Willock | Market value: € 16 M
Loaned to Newcastle by Arsenal until the end of the season.
Photo:
Stu Forster
Getty Images
Updated to
Fikayo Tomori | Market value: € 17 M
Loaned to AC Milan by Chelsea until the end of the season.
Photo:
NurPhoto
NurPhoto via Getty Images
Updated to
William Saliba | Market value: € 17 M
Loaned to Nice by Arsenal until the end of the season.
Photo:
Sylvain Lefevre
Getty Images
Updated to
Ainsley Maitland-Niles | Market value: € 18 M
Loaned to West Bromwich Albion by Arsenal until the end of the season.
Photo:
James Williamson – AMA
Getty Images
Updated to
Krepin Diatta | Market value: € 18 M
Sold to Monaco by Bruges for € 20 M
Photo:
John berry
Getty Images
Updated to
Willian José | Market value: € 20 M
Loaned to Wolverhampton by Real Sociedad until the end of the season.
Photo:
CATHERINE IVILL
AFP
Updated to
Morgan Sanson | Market value: € 20 M
Sold to Aston Villa for Marseille in exchange for € 15.8 M
Photo:
Simon Stacpoole / Offside
Offside via Getty Images
Updated to
Luka Jovic | Market value: € 20 M
Loaned to Eintracht by Real Madrid until the end of the season.
Photo:
TF-Images
DeFodi Images via Getty Images
Updated to
Takefusa Kubo | Market value: € 20 M
Loaned to Getafe by Real Madrid at a cost of € 1.25 M
Photo:
Quality Sport Images
Getty Images
Updated to
Arkadiusz Milik | Market value: € 22 M
Loaned to Marseille by Naples until the end of the season.
Photo:
Jonathan Bartolozzi
Olympique de Marseille via Getty
Updated to
Saïd Benrahma | Market value: € 22 M
Sold to West Ham by Brentford in exchange for € 23.1 M
Photo:
GLYN KIRK
AFP
Updated to
Ozan Kabak | Market value: € 25 M
Loaned to Liverpool by Schalke at a transfer cost of € 1.10 M
Photo:
Andrew Powell
Liverpool FC via Getty Images
Updated to
Dominik Szoboszlai | Market value: € 25 million
Sold to Leipzig by Salzburg in exchange for € 20 million
Photo:
DeFodi Images
Getty Images
Updated to
Sebastien Haller | Market value: € 30 M
Sold to Ajax by West Ham in exchange for € 22.5m
Photo:
Soccrates Images
Getty Images
Updated to
Moussa Dembélé | Market value: € 30 M
Loaned to Atlético de Madrid by Olympique de Lyon at a cost of € 1.5 M
Photo:
ATLETICO DE MADRID
Updated to
Martin Odegaard | Market value: € 40 M
Loaned to Arsenal by Real Madrid at a cost of € 2M
Photo:
SHAUN BOTTERILL
AFP
Updated to