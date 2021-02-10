Rolando Mandragora | Market value: € 12 M Loaned to Torino by Juventus until the end of the season. Photo:

Alessandro Sabattini

Getty Images Updated to

February 10, 2021

at 09:57 CET



Jean-Clair Todibo | Market value: € 12 M Loaned to Nice by Barcelona until the end of the season. Photo:

Eric Alonso / MB Media

Brian Rodríguez | Market value: € 12 M Loaned to Almería by Los Angeles FC until the end of the season. Photo:

Shaun clark

Gedson Fernandes | Market value: € 15.5 M Loaned to Galatasaray by Benfica with a transfer cost of € 0.5M Photo:

Anadolu Agency

Papu Gomez | Market value: € 15 M Sold to Sevilla by Atalanta in exchange for € 5.5M Photo:

Quality Sport Images

Paulinho | Market value: € 15 M Sold to Sporting CP by SC Braga in exchange for € 16 million Photo:

NurPhoto

Jean-Philippe Mateta | Market value: € 15 M Loaned to Crystal Palace by Mainz at a transfer cost of € 3.5M Photo:

Stu Forster

Carles Aleñá | Market value: € 15 M Loaned to Getafe by Barcelona until the end of the season. Photo:

Quality Sport Images

Amad Diallo | Market value: € 15 M Sold to Manchester United by Atalanta in exchange for € 21 million Photo:

Matthew peters

Joe Willock | Market value: € 16 M Loaned to Newcastle by Arsenal until the end of the season. Photo:

Stu Forster

Fikayo Tomori | Market value: € 17 M Loaned to AC Milan by Chelsea until the end of the season. Photo:

NurPhoto

William Saliba | Market value: € 17 M Loaned to Nice by Arsenal until the end of the season. Photo:

Sylvain Lefevre

Ainsley Maitland-Niles | Market value: € 18 M Loaned to West Bromwich Albion by Arsenal until the end of the season. Photo:

James Williamson – AMA

Krepin Diatta | Market value: € 18 M Sold to Monaco by Bruges for € 20 M Photo:

John berry

Willian José | Market value: € 20 M Loaned to Wolverhampton by Real Sociedad until the end of the season. Photo:

CATHERINE IVILL

Morgan Sanson | Market value: € 20 M Sold to Aston Villa for Marseille in exchange for € 15.8 M Photo:

Simon Stacpoole / Offside

Luka Jovic | Market value: € 20 M Loaned to Eintracht by Real Madrid until the end of the season. Photo:

TF-Images

Takefusa Kubo | Market value: € 20 M Loaned to Getafe by Real Madrid at a cost of € 1.25 M Photo:

Quality Sport Images

Arkadiusz Milik | Market value: € 22 M Loaned to Marseille by Naples until the end of the season. Photo:

Jonathan Bartolozzi

Saïd Benrahma | Market value: € 22 M Sold to West Ham by Brentford in exchange for € 23.1 M Photo:

GLYN KIRK

Ozan Kabak | Market value: € 25 M Loaned to Liverpool by Schalke at a transfer cost of € 1.10 M Photo:

Andrew Powell

Dominik Szoboszlai | Market value: € 25 million Sold to Leipzig by Salzburg in exchange for € 20 million Photo:

DeFodi Images

Sebastien Haller | Market value: € 30 M Sold to Ajax by West Ham in exchange for € 22.5m Photo:

Soccrates Images

Moussa Dembélé | Market value: € 30 M Loaned to Atlético de Madrid by Olympique de Lyon at a cost of € 1.5 M Photo:

ATLETICO DE MADRID

