In Mexican soccer there are several players who pocket large amounts of money, this due to their quality, although sometimes they are really owed, and above all because of what they have achieved at their best.
Here we leave you the 25 highest salaries in the MX League according to the page Salary Sports:
The midfielder and captain of the Atlaswho was twice the league champion with Lion in the past, he is in charge of closing the Top 25 by winning 1 million 480 thousand, 149 dollars a year. His great performance helped the Rojinegros win the two-time championship, raising his value, without forgetting that he was finally called up by the Mexican team.
The 34-year-old Colombian goalkeeper, formed in the ranks of the Santa Fe Independentis in the same as his teammate with 1 million 480 thousand 149 dollars year.
The goalkeeper was also a pillar for the two-time championship of the Rojinegros and could have gone to the 2022 World Cup if Colombia would have qualified.
In these last two years, Ponchito once again raised his level, which led him to start several times with striped and even returned to the selection. The attacker also takes $1,480,149 year. A few days ago he underwent surgery to repair his right ankle and a meniscus in his knee.
Although it still does not have the desired regularity with the tigersThe Tooth earns very good money, since he also pockets $1,480,149 annually.
Despite having been champion with the U of Nuevo León in this Clausura 2023, his stay is still not completely safe because he constantly sounds to leave the club.
The Chilean who started the tournament being repudiated and criticized by the fans of the America, managed to raise his level and help reach the semifinals. likewise win $1,480,149 a year and it sounds strong to be able to leave the Nest and go to Europe, although it would also be in the crosshairs of the striped.
The Clausura 2023 scoring leader also generates annually $1,480,149. Despite his great contest with the AmericaLa Bomba could not weigh in the semifinals, although for now it has won to continue with the Coapa team.
After the failure of the Eagles to get a new star, the Yucatecan launched an apology on social networks for all the fans.
El Cabecita is the same as his cream-blue teammates when he wins the year $1,480,149. The Uruguayan has had a successful step in Mexican soccer and is also called up continuously with his team.
A few days ago he also underwent a knee operation, as it was revealed that he played a large part of the championship with said problem.
The Bunny had his revenge for being able to play a final with Chivas after having missed the last rojiblanco championship due to an injury, however, the taste was bitter for having fallen.
The World Cup player in 2014 also appears winning per year $1,480,149. As far as is known, the attacker is in talks to renew his bond with the Sacred Flock.
It is still expected that Charly will make that big leap to go to Europe, but it already seems very far away at the moment, since he is far from the level he once showed in the Sultana del Norte.
The Aztec World Cup player in Qatar 2022 has his stay safe with Blue Cross and win $1,480,149 dollars year.
The defense of Xolos of Tijuana He is the best paid in his squad, since he wins 1 million 562 thousand 380 dollars year. The Argentinian defender has been tempted to leave, since the Coritiba from Brazil has looked for him, but for now he is sure he wants to fulfill his contract at the border.
The Ecuadorian is far from his best version, however, he has just been crowned with Lion in the CONCACAF Champions League by beating Los Angeles FC. The World Cup player in Qatar 2022 also wins $1,562,380 a year and it is unknown if he will continue in the Bajío because in the past clubs from his country have wanted to sign him.
The only one of cougars that appears in the list. El Toto, who generated great expectations for the fans, for now has been left behind, however, he is in his pocket 1 million 562 thousand 380 Dollars year. Already under the command of the Argentine coach Anthony Mohamed He will have a new opportunity to show himself at the next Opening 2023.
In the last year, The Linebacker stopped getting into plans with Chivas while he was injured, but received the opportunity to cougars in the Clausura 2023, without knowing if it will continue or not. The midfielder who has experienced firsthand the Classic Regal and National Classic from both sides receives the year $1,562,380.
El Patón, who is experiencing a new final in his career in Mexico, for now has been left out of the Top 10. The Argentine goalkeeper and historical figure of the tigers receives annually 1 million 644 thousand 610 dollars. The goalkeeper is one of the architects of the golden age of the royal felines, since he has accumulated five titles and still aspires to more.
Despite being one of the longest-lived in Mexican soccer, the goalkeeper remains among the best paid when collecting 1 million 726 thousand 841 dollars per year. It is not uncommon for him to be the one who earns the most in Juarez Bravessince he is a three-time World Cup footballer.
The defense of striped is in charge of closing the Top 10 of the best paid by taking a total of 1 million 809 thousand 71 dollars. The World Cup veteran born in the Ciudad Universitaria youth academy came within nothing of playing a final of MX Leaguebecause his goal in the semifinal was annulled.
It is no surprise that the attacker of Chivas is in the top, because it is known that it is one of the most sought after, although it could do little during the league of C2023. The World Cup player in Qatar 2022 is still waiting to go to Europe, but for now he wins a year 1 million 891 thousand 302 dollars.
One of the newest faces in Mexican soccer, since he barely arrived at the end of the previous semester to reinforce the rear of tigers, although unfortunately he was unable to play all the minutes of the C2023 finals due to injury. The Brazilian, a new pillar of the feline defense, pockets a year 1 million 973 thousand 502 dollars and quickly already lifted his first trophy of MX League.
A few weeks ago the Argentine coach Nicolas Larcamon reported that the tico would not continue with Lion for the following tournament, which was confirmed by the striker himself after becoming the monarch of the concachampions. The World Cup attacker, who also played for Monterrey and who would be returning to his country, appears to be winning every year 2 million 55 thousand 763 dollars.
The Oaxacan, one of the few survivors of the last league final between tigers and Chivas and that now he had his revenge, generates a year $2,055,763. The winger, normally qualified as a winger, is one of the most veteran and it is unknown what his outlook will be after the grand final of the Clausura 2023.
The Argentine goalkeeper striped he is in the Top 5, although for many it could be rare, since he also makes incredible mistakes and does not end up being totally safe under the three posts.
In any case, La Bandija has no complaint with the payment received in the north because he also earns per year $2,055,763.
The captain and goalkeeper of Blue Cross He still does not know if he will be taken into account or not for the following semester, since his wish is to stay for another six months to finally retire. Regardless of this, the four-time World Cup winner charges 2 million 220 thousand 224 dollars year. It’s known that Queretaro He has already launched an offer in case he wants to leave La Noria.
Incredible as it may seem, the Paraguayan is the third highest paid in the MX League and that already appeared as low Saints Lagoon facing Opening 2023. The Guaraní attacker, who cost the Avellaneda Independent from Argentina to be sued by the America appears with 2 million 549 thousand 146 dollars year.
The veteran captain of the tigers He is the second highest earner in the MX League. The Count, an important part of the winning decade of the university students. Despite the criticism he received at the start of C2023, he continued to start and was monarch once again.
He has a year in his cashier 2 million 631 thousand 377 dollars.
Nothing new. Before the departure of his compatriot Florian Thauvin, the Frenchman returned to keep the position of the highest paid, apart from winning a new League title. El Bomboro, a World Cup player with France in South Africa 2010 and top scorer in the history of the royal institution, wins every year 5 million 591 thousand 676 dollars.
