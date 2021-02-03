Luka Doncic has a salary this season of just over $ 8 million. A lot of money, of course, but very little considering his level in his first two seasons in the NBA: the last one was released as all star, was in the accounts for the MVP that Giannis Antetokounmpo won and was part of the Best Quintet. In the first, he had been Rookie of the Year. At the age of 21, he averaged 28.8 points, 9.4 rebounds and 8.8 assists in that second year.. And he made his playoff debut with an amazing series (despite ankle problems) against the Clippers: 31 points, 9.8 rebounds and 8.7 assists. For this 2021-22 season, in which he has not had a dazzling start, he started as a favorite in the bookmakers for the MVP. So your salary doesn’t seem Big Deal if you consider that it is number 151 in the NBA, that by the hair exceeds an average of the League that is above 7 million and that, in fact, it’s only the seventh game for his team, the Mavericks.

It’s how the NBA works, of course: Doncic was number 3 in the 2018 draft, and that’s why he signed a contract in the rookie scale, with amounts already fixed and some 14 million fully guaranteed (more or less, the final figures depend on the salary cap and its settings). This type of contract has two years fully insured and Doncic has covered them receiving 6.5 and 7.6 million. The following two are unilateral options of the team that drafts the player, in this case some Mavericks (they took over their rights after the Slovenian was selected by the Hawks) who already have him on the payroll for this course for the aforementioned 8 million and before starting to play they tied him for 2021-22 for 10.1 million, a formalism the Texans evidently did not hesitate to execute by a player of Doncic’s level.

The fifth year would depend on an offer qualified That would make the player a restricted free agent, in this case $ 13.3 million for that 2022-23. But such a thing will not happen except totally improbable cataclysm since hefranchises can sign extensions to their rookie contract players after season three. So Luka Doncic (Class of 2018) will negotiate with the Mavericks for their long-term future after this season just as they did before starting the players chosen in 2017. And as the best of each course, Doncic has little to negotiate: will receive (again, barring improbable cataclysm) a maximum extension for five seasons in which it will only be necessary to see if they include exit clauses for the player or the team. For the rest, Doncic (is sung) will receive a maximum for five that in this market window he has been (always depending on the chap) in figures that can reach a total of 195 million and that start from 25% of the salary cap total team in the first year of the extension. Although he signs in the summer of 2021, Doncic will play the 2021-22 season, the next one, with the contract he already has secured (10.1 million). Afterwards there will be no qualified offer but the beginning of the extension from 2022-23.

While waiting for that rain of millions, Doncic will be a bargain, one of the greatest in the NBA if he continues at the level he has shown in his first two years in the League. Due to this structure of contracts and renewals, his salary right now is well below his performance and it is, logical but in any case curious, 25th for salary among European players in the US. All of these are ahead of Doncic:

1. Nikola Jokic (1 Europeans, 25 total): $ 29.5 million this season

2. Kristaps Porzingis (2 and 28): 29.4

3. Giannis Antetokounmpo (3 and 38): 27.5

4. Nikola Vucevic (4 and 42): 26

5. Rudy Gobert (5 and 44): 25.7

6. Danillo Gallinari (6 and 53): 19.5

7. Domantas Sabonis (7 and 18.5)

8. Clint Capela (8 and 62): 18

9. Bogdan Bogdanovic (9 and 62): 18

10. Goran Dragic (10 and 62): 18

11. Bojan Bogdanovic (11 and 66): 17.8

12. Evan Fournier (12 and 68): 17,1

13. Ricky Rubio (13 yt 69): 17

14. Dennis Schröder (14 and 75): 15.5

15. Davis Bertans (15 and 78): 15

16. Jonas Valanciunas (16 and 78): 15

17. Jusuf Nurkic (17 and 96): 12.8

18. Nicolas Batum (18 and 108): 11.6

19. Tomas Satoransky (19 and 122): 10

20. Serge Ibaka (20 and 132): 9.2

21. Dario Saric (21 and 138): 9.2

22. Cedi Osman (22 and 142): 8.8

23. Maxi Kleber (23 and 147): 8.3

24. Jakob Poeltl (24 and 149): 8.1

25. Luka Doncic (25 and 151): 8.04.