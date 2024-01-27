The next time you have the opportunity to purchase a commemorative coin don't think twice, because in time you could have a fortune on your hands. Generally these types of coins end up gaining value among collectors, but for this you have to wait a long time. However there is one that was minted in 2020 and, due to a famous mistake, has become a valuable item.

There are 25-cent coins that have achieved high valuations in auction houses in the United States. And there is one in particular that, due to a bump in the image it shows, It is being highly appreciated by numismatic lovers.

This is a coin that was part of the America the Beautiful Quarters program, which were minted by the United States Mint from 2010 to 2021. In total, this is a collection of 56 25-cent coins in a special edition that, by themselves, could have a value beyond the nominal value. . However, there is one specific thing that stands out.

The coin was dedicated to the National Park of American Samoa and its high value is due to a minting defect in the rear image that shows a female bat with her small offspring but that, upon closer inspection, You can see that he has a blow to his left eye.

Commemorative coin of the National Park of American Samoa. See also The aborigines must have done something right for their food system to last until today Photo: United States Mint

Although it may seem hard to believe, This coin was found by an employee in the cash register at work, who after putting it up for auction received the amount of US$32.90. It's definitely not a lot of money compared to selling other buggy coins. However, it is much more than its face value of 25 cents, so it is worth paying attention considering that there are believed to be many of these still in circulation.

And if you get to have a quarter showing the bat with the hit in its eye, known as “the blind bat mistake”, It is best to save it, experts say, since it will most likely reach an even higher value among collectors.

The American Samoa National Park coin that is worth much more than 25 cents

The United States Mint explains that American Samoa National Park is located southwest of Hawaii and it is one of the most remote in the United States national park system, so in 2020 they decided to pay tribute to it by launching a quarter in its honor.

This is the commemorative coin of the National Park of American Samoa. See also Nairo Quintana won the battle in the fans in Provence Photo: United States Mint

The obverse design features the silhouette of George Washington, while the reverse shows a mother Samoan fruit bat hanging from a tree with her baby. The choice of the image seeks to promote awareness about the threat of the species due to the loss of its habitat and hunting, since the national park is the only one in the United States that houses this species.