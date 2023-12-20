Among your coins you could have a US$0.25 coin worth US$800! This rare coin, struck by the Philadelphia Mint in 2005, is prized by collectors as some have an error making them unique. However, many people do not know how to identify this valuable piece among the other quarter dollar coins, although it is actually very easy to notice what makes it so special.

“I just found this coin and it's worth US$800. Let's see if you have one too”, shared a TikTok user, on his profile, @coincollection66, who publishes content focused on numismatics and how to identify valuable coins and bills. In the video, which has racked up 4,655 likes, the man named Richard explains what makes this coin so special.

“This quarter dollar, it's a 'quarter'from the great state of Minnesota'says the man, referring to the coin that is part of the collection called 50 State quarters program. The 50 State Quarter Dollar Program is a series of 50 commemorative coins that honor each state's accession to the United States.

How to identify this peculiar quarter dollar coin?



“You are looking for a 2005 Minnesota quarter dollar with mintage mark P”explains Richard, indicating that it is a coin minted by the Philadelphia mint, since these commemorative coins were minted there, but also in Denver, which are marked with a D, and in San Francisco, which are identified nails on.

“Flip the coin and look at the trees in the background. Between these two trees, there must be air. This is what a normal Minnesota coin looks like. However, this Minnesota coin is not so normal, since it has this little extra tree right there, and it is not supposed to be there, since it is a minting error,” explains the specialist on how to identify this precious coin.

An error in the minting of the first coins in the series resulted in the modification of Charles Vickers' design. Photo: https://www.usacoinbook.com and TikTok @coincollection66

This minting error occurred in the first coins made with the design of Charles Vickerswhich shows two people fishing in a boat, surrounded by a lake in which a bird swims, while in the background, on the shore of the lake, several trees highlight the natural beauty of the state.

“So if you have that, it's worth US$40, but in very good condition, it's worth up to US$800,” says the tiktoker. on the coin, on which you can also read the text Land of 10,000 lakes, which refers to the number of lakes that the state protects. Above it says “Minnesota 1858”, honoring its incorporation into the country, and below, the text “2005 E Pluribus Unum” appears, which refers to the motto “Out of many, one” and the year in which it began to circulate.