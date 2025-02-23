The influencer Turkish Gizem Ozmen24 years, He has died in a traffic accident on the Esmirna-Stambul highway, in Türkiye.

As reported various mediaboth the young content creator and her companion, Desar Özden, who was driving the car in which they were going, lost their lives after The vehicle will crash against a tank truck parked in the emergency lane.

According to the CNN, the forces of order and emergency services quickly went to the tragedy stage, which occurred on February 17, but They could only declare Özmen dead and his companion. No more details have been revealed and the investigation is still ongoing.

Very active in social networksGizmen Ozmen, also known as Lavinia, added More than 200,000 followers between Tiktok and Instagramplatforms where he shared content about his daily life, as well as children’s struggles. Today, her community says goodbye with great regret: “Rest in peace “It is the most repeated message by his followers.