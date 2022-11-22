The young woman was hit by an SUV on her way to work

It went out on its own 24 years Blerine Kryeziu, the young girl who was going to work when an SUV, while she was walking on the side of the road, didn’t see her, hitting her in full. The attempts of the rescuers, first of her, and of the doctors in the hospital, then, to save her life were useless. After three days he stopped living.

Blerine Kryeziu he was 24 years old and of Kosovar origins. She lived with her husband in Treviso. For some years she had been working as a waitress in a well-known restaurant in the area, Da Silvano. She was just going to work that day in Olmi di San Biagio di Callalta, in the province of Treviso, an SUV of hers hit her.

Last Friday, around 19, he was walking on the side of the road on an unlit secondary road. He had to start the round and he had no other means of getting to the restaurant where he worked. She never arrived at her destination.

According to what was reconstructed by the agents, who intervened on the spot together with the 118 rescuers, a Nissan Juke driven by a 68-year-old man, he ran over her from behind, causing her to fly tens of meters forward on the asphalt in via San Martino.

The road is very dangerous, without lighting, although not far from a shopping center. The man lives a few meters from that street: it was he who called for help, but the conditions of the 24-year-old immediately appeared serious.

Blerine Kryeziu didn’t make it: she flew to the sky three days after hospitalization

The girl was resuscitated and intubated at the scene and then rushed to hospital Ca’ Foncello of Treviso. Three days after her hospitalization, her heart stopped forever and the doctors declared the death of the 24-year-old girl.

The man driving the Nissan was not on the phone and did not test positive for alcohol.