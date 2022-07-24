A marriage turned into a tragedy. The bride called Mahvash Laghaei she died at the age of 24, hit by the bullet from a rifle, used just for the celebrations. The man responsible at first ran away, but has now been captured by the police.

A story indeed heartbreaking which soon went around the world. Many have been shocked by it. For the couple, but also for the guests it had to be a day of party.

The facts began a few days ago. Precisely in a town called Shiraz, which is located in Iran. The couple just wished they could unite and be able to to party together with their closest friends and relatives.

However, a 36-year-old man, cousin of the groomto celebrate he brought with him a rifle. At the very end of the religious celebration, when the festivities were about to begin, she took the weapon.

Being inexperienced, he aimed the rifle at the invited and with the recoil of the shot, he caused the shots to end ad man height. By a fatal twist of fate, the bride was right in the line of fire.

The bullet has it hit in the head. The health workers alerted by those present arrived on the spot in a few minutes. However, they could not help but note its dramatic death.

Guilty of Mahvash Laghaei’s death caught

In addition, 2 other people among the guests also remained woundsbut none of them are life threatening. In fact, after a few days in the hospital, they were able to return soon home.

The man guilty of the murder of the girl and cousin of the groom, when he understood the gravity of his gesture, has took the weapon and ran away.

However, the local police officers immediately got to work and managed to track it down. However, everything seems to have happened only for a dramatic accident. His purpose was just to make the party unique and incredible, but in the end the wedding turned into a tragedy.