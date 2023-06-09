The competition, which is held near the town of Le Mans, starts at 4:00 p.m. on Saturday until 4:00 p.m. Sunday. The winner is the vehicle that covers the greatest distance in 24 hours of continuous running.

The pilots they can not I drover more than four hours straight.

No pilot may drive over 14 hours in total.

the race goes on with about 15 hours daylight and 9 hours at night in intervals of:

One of the great icons of the German factory. he was a great advance in terms of design and engineering. His success consolidated Porsche’s reputation as sports car manufacturer high perfomance.

Usually around 50 vehicles compete simultaneously in different classes of sports prototypes and grand tourers.

Three deadly seconds in 24 hours

The Le Mans disaster was a multiple crash that happened June 11, 1955. Pilot Pierre Levegh died and 83 viewers. It is considered the greatest tragedy of motorsport history.

Two hours and 35 laps had passed when the riders hit the main straight in a scramble in the lead between Hawthorne (Jaguar) and the Mercedes by Lavegh and Fangio.

The alloy body magnesium, highly flammable began to burn on the spot.

Chased by the Mercedes, Hawthorne overtakes Macklin to the left and it crosses slowing down to enter the pits

Surprised and no time to curb Macklin dodges Hawthorne turning towards his left…

…and it is the moment in which the mercedes of Levegh the straight at 240 km/h impact on the back left of Macklin.

The Mercedes is thrown and hits against the wall where it disintegrates. The engine, front axle and part of the bodywork they fly and hit the spectators.

Lavegh die, 83 viewers and hundreds are injured.

4 cylinders in line 110hp 195km/h

8 cylinders in line 310hp 290km/h

6 cylinders in line 241hp 280km/h

top speed comparison

4:00 p.m. Start – 58 pilots

02:00 – Mercedes retires 36 pilots remain

16:00 – Final Win Mike Hawthorn 21 pilots finish

As a consequence of the accident Mercedes withdrew from the competitions until his return in 1989.

Derek Bell Frank Biella Emanuele Pirro

s.buemi Y. Dalmas O. Gendebien H. Pescarolo

W. Barnato (GBr), R. Capello (Ita), L. Chinetti (USA), M. Fässler (Sui), B. Hartley (Aus), H. Haywood (USA), P. Hill (USA), A. Holbert (USA), A. Lotterer (Germany), K. Ludwig (Germany), A. McNish (GBr), K. Nakajima (Japan), B. Tréluyer (Fra), M. Werner (Ale)

F. Alonso, E. Bamber (Aus), T. Bernhard (German), H. Birkin (GBr), I. Bueb (GBr), R. Dumas (Fra), R. Flockhart (GBr), J. Järvilehto (Fin), JP Jaussaud (Fra), G. Larrousse (Fra), M. Reuter (Ale), A. Rossignol (Fra), R. Sommer (Fra), HJ Stuck (Ale), G. Van Lennep (PBa), JP Wimille (Fra), A. Wurz (Aut).