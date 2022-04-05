El Raal’s 24-hour study hall will be ready for end-of-year exams. This was announced on Tuesday by the Councilor for Education, Antonio Benito, who visited the new facilities, whose works have had a budget of 170,000 euros. Benito explained that “a need that is highly demanded by the residents of El Raal is covered, since the works have allowed the remodeling of the old Nuestra Señora de Los Dolores school to build a 24-hour study room of 104 square meters, and a multipurpose room of 131 square meters, with their respective adapted toilets.

Likewise, a new distribution and provision of accessibility was carried out, the replacement of the roof that was in very poor condition, and the complete installation of air conditioning and ventilation in the new facilities. These works are part of the works belonging to the Extraordinary Plan for Investments and Districts. These new facilities depend on the Murcia Municipal Network of Study Rooms (RMSM).

More performances in studio halls



The councilor added that “in addition to launching this new study room, the reform of three public premises in the districts of Cabezo de Torres, Monteagudo and Javalí Nuevo are already underway so that they have new municipal study rooms.” “The local government team has at the center of its policies actions in districts to unite the municipality and improve services and quality of life for citizens,” concluded Benito.