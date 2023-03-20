The ‘law of only yes is yes’ granted six months to the autonomous communities to open 24-hour crisis centers in which to care for women victims of sexual violence. The deadline expired at the beginning of this month, but the Ministry of Social Policy, Families and Equality revealed to LA VERDAD that it will be operational in December of this year.

The total amount for its creation and implementation amounts to 1,380,045.09 euros. The works, which will begin at the beginning of April, consist of the rehabilitation and adaptation of spaces for the care of users, as well as the modernization of electronic and computer systems. Before, it has been necessary to initiate and resolve the legal mutation file, since the crisis center will be located in a property previously attached to another regional body. A contract was also formalized with an architecture office to carry out the reform of the property and the request for a responsible declaration prior to the execution of the works and fencing was presented to the Urban Planning Service of the Murcia City Council.

The objective of this crisis center is to offer accompaniment and information by telephone, telematics and in person, 24 hours a day and throughout the year. Complying with criteria of permanent attention and urgent action, the centers will provide psychological, legal and social attention to the victims, relatives and people around them, through sufficient and qualified personnel.

The women who will be attended will respond to a specific profile: over 16 years of age who have suffered sexual violence. Since 2017, users have received care from the Center for Comprehensive Care for Victims of Sexual Assault and Abuse (Cavax). This service assisted 185 women last year, 43 of them foreigners. And, in the first two months of the year, 29 people. When the crisis center is operational, it will have a care part, in which Cavax will continue to provide comprehensive care to women victims of sexual violence; and a residential part, which will house the users who, for different reasons, need a reception resource, assures the Ministry.