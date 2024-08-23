At each port of entry on the United States borders with different countries, several cases usually occur. Illegal acts that are countered by the agents from the Customs and Border Protection Office (CBP)for its acronym in English) and then become known, as it happened in Texas.

This took place at the Laredo Field Office ports of entry, and the criminals involved had warrants for their arrest for crimes ranging from child sexual abuse to human traffickingwhich meant a very relevant operation for the members of the entity.

The three events occurred on Wednesday, August 21: the first was a 25-year-old American citizen who had a Outstanding warrant for aggravated sexual assault of a minor and the second another 75-year-old American who had a Outstanding warrant for felony indecency with a minor.

Meanwhile, the third was also an American citizen, aged 18, who had a Outstanding warrant for felony smuggling and transportation of undocumented aliens. Now the three must wait for a final ruling on their respective cases.

The tool CBP used to catch criminals

CBP reported on its website that The three criminals were discovered by their agents through the use of biometric identification.which served to verify their identities and confirm that they were the subjects who had the respective arrest warrants for pending serious crimes, which ended up betraying them at the border.