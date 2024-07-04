Wimbledon The tournament has already begun and is currently in its third round. Among the tennis players competing in the women’s singles category, there is one who has attracted attention for an issue that involves her off the court. Emma Navarro, ranked 17th in the WTA rankings, is the owner of a fortune that not even the best tennis players have now.

Although she has not shone in the Grand Slams, the tennis player has more money than those of Federer, Nadal and Djokovic together. This, thanks to the money that his family has collected from previous generations in the United States.

Ben Navarro, Emma’s father, is a billionaire businessman

Emma’s life has been linked to sports since her grandfather Frank, who was a famous college football player and coach. Then, one of his sons, Benjamin, Emma’s father, became a successful businessman who, among his businesses, has investments in sports.

Ben Navarro, according to Forbes, has a fortune of more than 1.5 billion dollars. The businessman was vice president of Citigroup and later became owner of Credit One, a company that issues credit cards. Among his investments are hospitality companies (hotels and restaurants), stadiums, a tennis club and the only women’s tennis event in North America: the Credit One Charleston Open.

Emma Navarro in third round of Wimbledon

Currently ranked 17th in the WTA rankings, Navarro is about to play in the third round of Wimbledon against Diana Shnaider after defeating Wang and Naomi Osaka in the previous rounds. Navarro has been on the radar of tennis fans for several years as a promising player. However, she has never advanced past the third round in a Grand Slam, but she will try to break that negative streak.