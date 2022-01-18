Today we have woken up with the news that one of the best Spanish footballers of all time has passed away. The one who, together with Marcelo, has won the most titles in the history of Real Madrid: Paco Gento.
He is the only person in the entire history of football to have won six European Cups. No footballer has reached that figure. The one who has stayed closest is Cristiano Ronaldo, who has not yet retired and has already won five Champions.
The 12 leagues he won playing for Real Madrid have served the white club to maintain that record of victories throughout history. To this day they still have a league figure practically unattainable for the rest of the competitors.
They were only able to lift two Copas del Rey, which, although it is quite an acceptable figure, if we compare it with the European Cups or the leagues, it falls somewhat behind.
You can also score an Intercontinental Cup in your record. This trophy pitted the champion of the European Cup against the winner in South America.
Prior to the summer break, this four-team tournament faced the four champion teams from the Portuguese, Italian, French and Spanish leagues.
It was an international friendly football tournament at club level in which Paco Gento’s Real Madrid had the fortune to win in 1956, the year in which they also won the European Cup and the Latin Cup.
