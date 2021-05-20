ERC and Junts have taken 90 days to forge an agreement to govern in the Generalitat of Catalonia but that entity has very difficult its transfer in Madrid to Congress and with the central Government. The political relations between the spokespersons ambassadors of these formations in the capital are appalling, despite the fact that in recent days strenuous efforts have been made to hide their total lack of understanding. Junts has long been demanding a coordination of all the separatist forces in what Joan Tardá, one of the totems of the republican independence movement, dreamed of “the armed wing of the Government of Catalonia in Madrid”. That goal now seems impossible.

The almost always acid parliamentary spokesman for ERC in Congress, Gabriel Rufián, had a hard time this Tuesday trying to explain to the press his real opinion about his JuntsxCat partners in the Generalitat. The problem was in the newspaper library and in how fresh his speech just a week earlier still remained in the memory of journalists when he had harshly disqualified them as “right-wing independentists”. Questioned again seven days later, he had to dizzy words to find a way out: “Junts is not so right-wing.” Then he added that in that formation “there are many families”, he specified that some are “liberal, center-right and conservative” and even went further: “I wish there was a right of that type here in Congress.”

To the surprise of his dialectical turns of the informants, Rufián had to admit that “the context” has now changed and is very different. The previous week the negotiations in Barcelona had stalled and Junts remained intransigent in their demands to start the investiture of Pere Aragonés. Rufián then broke out, fed up with some complaints that he did not understand and played his role: “ERC is not anyone’s maid. ERC is neither domesticated nor tutored. The results are what they are, the deputies here and in other institutions are what they are. We ask everyone to accept reality ”. And he reproached Junts for his alliances with the PSC in the Barcelona Provincial Council.

A week later, Rufián praised that the new policy, in Madrid and in Catalonia, will consist of pacts between formations “with different ideologies” although they sometimes involve “contradictions”. When in the previous months, since the legislature was promoted, Junts proposed in Congress a common nationalist front or joint initiatives, from ERC distances were maintained and their direct dialogue with the Executive of Pedro Sánchez was proclaimed, in which they did not need even the mediation of Podemos. Now Rufián maintains that this coordination with Junts “existed before, exists and will exist” and has stretched his profile as possible.

One of the most complex pitfalls will be, from now on, how to handle those relations of the “Catalan separatist trio” with the PSOE Government. ERC was a “reliable” partner of the inauguration, the legislature and the state of alarm of the pandemic. And it vindicates that practical function of dialogue and negotiation, especially in a scenario as critical as the current one. The socialists want that dialogue to remain “intact” and they differentiate it from theirs with Junts.

Sources from the Junts leadership deny having ever had coordination of strategies in Madrid with ERC, although somewhat better with the radicals of the CUP. And they maintain that the fault that the 23 Catalan pro-independence deputies do not function as “an armed wing” is ERC “who gives away their votes for a few crumbs”.