EL PAÍS broadcasts this Sunday, July 23, starting at 6:00 p.m., a special program to follow the election night of 23J. The space, in which the scrutiny and the results of the votes in the general elections will be followed minute by minute, can be followed on the newspaper’s website, on its social networks and on its connected television channels from Samsung, LG and Xiaomi (in addition to Tivify).

The program, hosted by Carlos de Vega, will begin at six in the afternoon with a first section of analysis on electoral day in which Quino Petit, editor-in-chief of the newspaper’s Spain section, Mariola Urrea, Jorge Rodríguez, Berna González Harbour, Javier Casqueiro and Álvaro Romero will participate, from the newspaper’s social media area. In the second hour, the connections with the headquarters of the political parties will begin. José Marcos will be in that of the PSOE, Elsa García de Blas in that of the PP, Paula Chouza in that of Podemos and Miguel González in that of Vox. Virginia Martínez will be in the Data Center, from which the first participation figures will be offered. In this section of the program, José Luis Sastre, Carlos E. Cué, Xosé Hermida, Antón Losada, Ángeles Caballero, Natalia Junquera, Pablo Machuca and Juan Rodríguez, collaborator of Agenda Pública, will also join the analysis. Starting at eight in the afternoon, when the first polls are known, Kiko Llaneras will analyze the figures and the projection of the result of the scrutiny. The program will also have the participation of EL PAÍS correspondents in different regions. Lourdes Lucio in Andalusia, Ana Pantaleoni in Catalonia, Juan Navarro in Castilla y León, Sonia Vizoso in Galicia and Pablo Ordaz on the Basque Country. In the analysis in the early hours of the night there will also be José Miguel Contreras, Luis Arroyo and Carlos Domínguez, an analyst at 40dB. As the night progresses, other firms from the newspaper will intervene in the program, such as Sergio del Molino, Víctor Lapuente, Soledad Gallego-Díaz, Marian Martínez Bascuñán or Elvira Lindo. When the scrutiny is known, the director of EL PAÍS, Pepa Bueno, will coordinate a last analysis table to discuss the final result of the elections.

More information

The creation of FAST (Free Ad-Supported TV) channels is revolutionizing the audiovisual sector and opening new ways for the media to connect with their audience through new distribution windows. In this sense, the Spanish company The Channel Store, leader in the production of FAST channels, together with EL PAÍS has marked a milestone in the industry: to include, for the first time, in a native FAST channel, live signals on the programming grid. In the case of the EL PAÍS TV channel, it can be seen on these platforms streaming through the following channels: Samsung TV Plus (channel 4318), LG Channels (channel 124), Xiaomi TV+ (channel 576) and Tivify (channels 10 or 163). The users of this last service, which offers more than 150 free channels, can enjoy the contents of El País on the TV channel or watch the contents on demand, with which they have access to a catalog with hundreds of titles at any time.

Receive the newsletter every afternoon electoral newspaperwith the analysis of Ricardo de Querol, deputy director, and Luis Barbero, editor-in-chief of the edition.