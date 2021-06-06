It had the fleetingness of the moment. That image of Unity between Alberto Fernández, Cristina Kirchner, Axel Kicillof and Sergio Massa, took place in front of giant residential masonry. A management curtain of 224 homes, half finished and still without registration of applicants to the own roof.

Once the harmonic sequence between the members of the governing coalition has been fulfilled, a month after the event, while some works are progressing (half of the neighborhood has no roof, fences, plasters and service connections), the minutes of future recipients are unknown. Who will access the houses, and in what way.

They correspond to the Reconstruir Program. It is financed with federal funds. The Ministry of Territorial Development and Habitat, Jorge Ferraresi, manages the resources. The mayor Mario Secco executes. This is the Federal District 2, as part of a more extensive program of housing construction in the district, which includes modules in Punta Lara, in the Piria property (of the same former owner who founded Piriapolis in Uruguay) and in the urban case.

The apparent pothole in registrations, at times of complex social crisis and high demand for housing subsidized or directly at the total cost of the state, determined that the block of councilors of Juntos por el Cambios will present a request for reports to know the existence of the list of enrollees. Denied. The opposition, if the “Juan Domingo Perón” mini-block also falls into the account, reaches five of the 18 seats in Ensenada’s parliament. The Frente de Todos has its own quorum and a large absolute majority.

It is a political latency in a region with a long past. The coastal district, with the name of Ensenada de Barragán, has a historical identity prior to the English Invasions (1806-1807), including the landing of the “perfidious Albión” on those beaches, close, later, to the saladeros in times of Roses and converted into large refrigerators (Swift – Armor) in neighboring Berisso. From its morphology, with the workers’ struggles of the mid-twentieth century, increased by other vastness that immigrants and the port contributed, this city of 70,000 inhabitants has been on the books for a long time.

Also in the discussions of the moment. As current as they are affordable. Fights and interests in a year of legislative renewal.

Cristina Kirchner, wearing a chinstrap, at the Ensenada event where homes were announced that have not yet been delivered.

With some unusual ingredient, rare for the unknown. But, perhaps, premonitory of other behaviors. To the point. According to councilor María Marta Giannastassio (JxC), part or all of the quotas of the Federal District 2 would be filled by residents from the Buenos Aires suburbs. A convenient move in response to the housing deficit in Greater Buenos Aires where 12 million people crowd in just 2% of the provincial territory. A high percentage without their own house, at least in minimal conditions of habitability and planted the obesity of the region by almost a thousand shantytowns and settlements.

The taking of Guernica, in 2020, revealed that other image. Contrasting, in reality, with the formality of the proclamation of Fernández-Cristina – Kicillof-Massa. As before, also the formal announcements of previous governments. To cure forgetfulness. There, in Guernica, President Perón’s party, almost a year ago, a trial of the transhumance of the poor was hinted at. Many of the land grabbers came from other municipalities, such as La Matanza, Lomas de Zamora, Esteban Echeverría, among others. A few mayors, counted by the hand, offered to dispose of land in their communes for the transfer of those people condemned almost to the elements and mud. Juan Ustarroz the first.

Mario Secco would not stop at words. Always in accordance with the opposition presumption, it would open a headquarters for emigrants in 2022.



Act in Ensenada for the delivery of homes with Alberto Fernández, Cristina Kirchner, Sergio Massa, Veronica Magario, Axel Kicillof and Jorge Ferraresi. Photo Presidency,

Tests?. The suspicion is fueled by an initial data. From the survey in a position of the National Registry of Persons (RENAPER), the state body that carries out the identification of natural persons, it emerged that a significant number of those responsible for the process were attending to establish residence in Ensenada. That is, change of address. Origin . Communes of Greater Buenos Aires.

In fact, it does not involve any illegal act. Not even any irregularity. In addition, in the weighting of the surveys, Ensenada is one of the best-managed communes in the Province. But, the focus is adjusted elsewhere. It could be a political laboratory because it makes explicit a novel strategy in the “removal” of the underdog. And Ensenada would reissue displacements that are already verifiable in Alejandro Korn, Guernica, Brandsen and even districts of the Interior. La Plata included with 240 settlements (Social Observatory of the Church), the largest concentration in the country made up in part of arrivals from other latitudes.

Although this time, Secco would do it with papers in order. The inaugural experience of a chosen one. The mayor leads the Frente Grande, articulates from the periphery of the PJ and expresses the most concentrated Christianity. That alignment transforms it into a first line of action. Sometimes unguarded. Advance Unhappily represented in his sentence a month ago, again in the act in question, in challenging the opposition with the resonance of “if they want to come, let them come …”. Nonsense, according to the most prejudiced, because he imitated April 10, 1982, in the Plaza de Mayo, when Leopoldo Fortunato Galtieri, defiantly invited “if you want to come, let them come … We will present a battle to them.” The factious general, president of the time, did so in reference to the Royal Navy of Great Britain, en route to the islands of the South Atlantic.

Secco was talking about something else, of course. Of the legislative elections. Between applause from Cristina Kirchner and the official entourage. That is what they were for. Unity in action. A Marxist reminiscence, which no one would notice and barely extrapolated to a photo of the four government visitors. The new national plan, which they announced with the model of real bricks, was for the completion of the construction of 55,000 homes, “left half-built by the macrista management.” The $ 110 billion budget. The recent announcement of loans to renovate and build another 87,000 homes should be added. A total universe of 142,000.

The question, for a long time, comes slowly.

In fact, the plan that includes the Federal District II is from 2008. Thirteen years of delay that consumed three administrative procedures.

Shared guilt, if any. The former undersecretary of Urban Development and Housing of the Nation – Mauricio Macri administration – explained after the accusations of Secco and President Fernández, that those houses should be finished before 2015. He explained: “The works to which the President referred (May 5) were agreed in 2008 (ACU: 130/08 – 50 Homes – Ensenada) and should have been completed long before December 2015. By the time Macri took office, the works in question were already paralyzed, like many so many in all the country. At that time the skeletons of the works already existed ”.

The former official also argued: “More than eight years had passed when we assumed the government. More than enough time to finish the homes that had a financial advance of 67.09%, but a physical advance of just 47.77%. Of course, I was stopped because I had nothing to certify and the financial advance was overdrawn ”, he completed.

Anyway, the communication request of April 8, a month before the event, raised to the presidency of the Ensenada CD, insisted on knowing “what are the requirements that applicants must meet to be registered, the methodology and criteria that are they will take into account for the award ”of the houses.

The data should be known before the end of the first semester 2022. For a compelling reason: the company RIORCA SA and the mayor himself committed to delivery in one year. It remains to define who. “There are many families in Ensenada who are waiting,” say the JpC councilors.

Sayings that warn, once again, about the alleged alienation of that neighborhood hope in the face of the eventual arrival of internal migrants from the Province.

As needy as others.