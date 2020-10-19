Vast ancient sketches of Peru can be seen from the sky The cat is built on a hill on the side of a highway from Alaska to Argentina. Najka lines are a group of geoglyphs (giant earthworks) located in south Peru. So far, more than 300 different shapes have been found in the Nazca Lines, which include animals and planets. Archaeologist Johnny Isla says that the cat’s drawing was found when the points made for the viewer were being cleaned. The purpose of this cleaning was that tourists could easily see the mysterious Nazca lines. Surprisingly, about two thousand years ago, the people of that time produced these paintings without any modern technology which can only be seen from the sky.

‘Bill’ sketch was on the verge of ending Isla said that while we were clearing the way to a drawing, we realized that there are some lines which are definitely not natural. He said that it is amazing that new paintings are still being received. We know that there may be more lines now. He said that in the last few years we have been able to take pictures of all parts of the hills with the help of drones. The Peruvian Ministry of Culture said that when the cat was discovered it was very difficult to see. This drawing was almost on the verge of extinction. The reason is that this cat’s drawing is on a steep mountain slope and it was eroding naturally.

The cat was created in 200 BC The Peruvian Ministry of Culture said that after several weeks of conservation and cleaning work, a cat-like figure has now emerged. Its drawings are 12 to 15 inches thick. This entire figure is about 121 feet long. Officials said the cat was made in 200 BC. Isla reported that the cat’s shape was drawn in the last days of the Parakas period, which was between 500 BCE and 200 CE. In November last year, 140 Najka lines were found in this mysterious desert of Peru, which are about 2100 years old. Japanese researchers had done research for 15 years with the help of drones and AI. A bird, human-shaped animal, two-faced snake and a killer whale fish were also found in these 140 Nazca lines.

Massive shapes created with the help of aliens! The Najka Lines of Peru are located in the UNESCO World Heritage Site and were first discovered by archaeologists in 1927. Many of these figures are so huge that they can also be seen from the sky. These figures are believed to have been made between 500 BCE and 500 CE. Experts believe that the erstwhile Najka people believed that the gods could see it from the sky. He created these figures to convey the message to God. These shapes can also be seen from space. These lines are dug on the upper surface of the ground parallel to the lower stone. Many experts also say that these figures must have been created with the help of aliens.

Another ‘wonder’ of the earth has been found in the mysterious desert of Peru. Archaeologists have found huge geoglyphs of a 2200 year old cat. Archaeologists who discovered it said that the 121-foot tall figure of the cat has been carved on a hill in the Najca Desert of Peru. The Nazca Lines have been preserved in Peru for centuries and are considered a heritage of the Nazca culture. So far, many huge figures have been found here and in this link, the shape of the 2200 year old cat has been discovered.