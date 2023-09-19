A very serious accident occurred on the evening of Saturday 16 September, in the municipality of San Felice del Benaco. Unfortunately, one person gets the worst of it 22 years old who died in hospital after two long days of agony. The traumas she suffered were too serious for her.

The police forces who intervened on site immediately set to work to understand the situation dynamics of the accident, but at the moment everything seems to have happened in a heartbreaking way fatality.

According to information released by some local media, the events occurred around 6.30pm on Saturday 16 September. Precisely at the intersection between via dei Martiri della Patria and via del Pozzo, in the municipality of San Felice del Benacoin the province of Brescia.

From what emerged, the girl was riding one scooter led by a friend of his of Kosovan origins. From what she gathered he was most likely accompanying her to Work.

When suddenly, for reasons still to be clarified by the police, a German tourist driving his car stopped them swept up. The young woman was thrown several meters away.

The motorist helped her first, as he was also a doctor. He had lost consciousness and the doctors who intervened tried to resuscitate her for a long time. In the end they arranged for her to be promptly transported to the hospital Civil hospitals of Brescia.

The death of the 22-year-old after the accident and hospitalization

The doctors ordered his hospitalization in Intensive care. She had entered in a comaunfortunately, however, since that evening, she has never woken up again.

The sad news arrived in the afternoon of Monday 18 September. The girl He did not make it and he lost his life, without ever regaining consciousness, leaving an unfillable void in the hearts of his loved ones.

The friend who was driving the scooter is also hospitalized at the Poliambulance Foundation for i trauma reported. In the meantime, the police are working to reconstruct the exact location dynamics and understand the exact dynamics.