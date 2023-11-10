Last June 11th he was injured in a head-on accident a few kilometers from home: after 5 months of agony, Robert Gal passed away

After five months of prayers and hope, the friends and family of Robert Gal they received the news they never wanted to hear. The 22-year-old, of Romanian origins but resident in Italy for years, didn’t make it. He had been involved in a very serious road accident in the Bergamo area, in which a 48-year-old from the area lost his life instantly.

It was the early hours of dawn last June 11thwhen a very serious road accident occurred on the provincial road Francesca, near They expirenear Bergamo.

A Audi A3 and one Kia Ceed they collided head-on, both ending up completely destroyed.

The rescuers who arrived at the scene of the accident promptly had earlier extracted the two driversonly to realize that one of them was already dead.

Piergiovanni Finazzi

For Piergiovanni Finazzi48 year old from the area, passionate about climbing and employed in the delicatessen department of a local supermarket, father of two children aged 19 and 25, there had been nothing that could be done. Only a few days earlier he had been promoted to manager of his department.

Still alive, albeit in dramatic conditionsthe other driver, Robert Gal in fact, a worker from a local company who was only 22 years old.

The ordeal and death of Robert Gal

The young man was rushed to the hospital emergency room Pope John XXIII of Bergamo. There in the days following the crash the doctors had stabilized him, and then subjected him to two delicate brain surgeries. She had suffered a serious head injury.

There hope than his conditions they could improveboth from the doctors and from his family and friends, have never gone away.

This, however, did not occur and Monday morningwhile Robert was hospitalized at the ‘Father Luigi Tezza’ Hospice in Capriate, his heart stopped forever.

Many i condolence messages appeared on the web in the hours and days following the death of the 22-year-old. Friends and colleagues showed closeness to mother Maria and at sisters Denisa and Jennyaffected by this terrible tragedy.

A evening which had been fun, spent with lifelong friends, has unfortunately turned into one irreparable tragedy.