Monday, May 17, 5:32 p.m. Agents of the Local Police of Sa Pobla, in the north of Mallorca, break into a house on Calle Santa Catalina. A man has called out to them to tell them that inside there may be two corpses. Who until recently was his sister’s partner has written to his mobile to confess that he has killed her. The fears are fulfilled, Warda, 28 years old and three months pregnant, is dead on the kitchen floor. Her 7-year-old son, Mohamed, also dead, in the dining room. They have been suffocated by Ali, a Moroccan, like her, 36 years old, a violent and sexist man whom he already denounced in 2012 and 2018. He was guarded and with a restraining order, but he forgave him two years ago, returned home and released him of police monitoring. Hours later, he turned himself in to the Civil Guard.

Tuesday, shortly after 3:30 p.m. A 13-year-old teenager, who has just returned home from school, calls the Mossos from Corbera de Llobregat, 30 kilometers from Barcelona, ​​devastated. His mother, a 42-year-old Brazilian, is dead on the ground, stitched with knives. Upstairs, the father, the alleged murderer, has also died. He has hanged himself. In this case, there is no record of prior complaints.

Between one tragic image and another, only 22 hours have passed, possibly the blackest for gender violence in Spain in recent years. On this unfinished day, between the afternoons of last Monday through Tuesday, a third gender crime occurred, which raised the victims of sexist brutality to four in such a short space of time.

The last victim, although the same time of death was the first, is on a bed at number 2-4 on Calle Adriá de Creixell, a town 19 minutes by car from Tarragona. The police entered on Monday, around 9:00 p.m., because Betty, a 52-year-old Colombian, had been absent from her job in a perfumery in nearby Torredembarra for days. It is the house of her boyfriend, Manuel, a 56-year-old Spaniard. Both are killed by a shot of 22, the pistol with which he committed suicide after taking his life.

Such a concentration of sexist crimes has put an end to the most hopeful start to the year since there are statistics. January, February, March and April 2021 had been the months with the fewest murders at the hands of their partners since 2003. Now there are 12 women and two minor children. Less than other years, but the same, for example, as in 2018.

Sagunto’s alarm



The beginning of the week set off the alarms at the Ministry of Equality. Even more so when the escalation of crimes occurs a week after the shocking stabbing murder of a woman by the man she was divorcing at her home in Sagunto (Valencia). The homicide spread among the national and local authorities the suspicion that something is wrong in the fight against these crimes when the murdered woman had come two days before to ask for help from the specialized office of the city council and, in addition, it was assumed that she was safe thanks to a protection order issued by a judge after she denounced her ex-husband.

Minister Irene Montero admitted after the crime in the port city: “We have failed. We came late”. Identical confession to which he reiterated today to respond to the wave of sexist homicides: “It is evident that we have been late as public powers.” The dome of Equality, where they admit a great concern, will hold meetings with the Interior, with the autonomies and the federation of municipalities to try to see where the VioGén police system or the Atenpro protocol, the municipal telematic attention and protection network, are failing to the victims of gender, so that the cases multiply. Above all, we want to see if the evaluation that determines the degree of risk and the speed of reaction can be improved.

“We are going to reflect and evaluate what happened: check what has gone wrong and what needs to be improved in order to offer immediate comprehensive assistance and protection to all women,” Montero told the plenary session of the State Observatory on Violence against Women.