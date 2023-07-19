Patients at the 2 de Mayo hospital in Lima, Peru, during a peak in Guillain-Barré cases in 2019. Martin Mejia (AP)

At the beginning of this month, the Minister of Health of Peru, César Vásquez, launched an unfortunate phrase that generated indignation in the population: “No one is going to die of Guillain-Barré because there is no treatment.” Shortly after he had to back down and say that “nobody can guarantee it.” That the highest authority of the portfolio has exhibited this ignorance about a neurological disorder that in 2023 registers four deaths and has attacked 211 people in Peru is symptomatic. Very little is known about this syndrome, which affects one or two people per 100,000 inhabitants per year. There are few certainties and for this reason various myths have been woven around it.

Guillain-Barré syndrome, which can start with tingling, affects the peripheral nervous system, causing muscle weakness. If it worsens, it could cause paralysis, difficulty breathing, speech and swallowing complications, and even death. The experts from the Salud con Lupa portal indicate that the main fallacies surrounding Guillain-Barré include the belief that it is contagious, when it is an autoimmune disorder, that is, the immune system mistakenly attacks the healthy cells of its own body. In addition, it is believed that it only affects the elderly, while statistics show that it can affect people of all ages, although it is true that it is more frequent in male adults. It is also claimed that it can be prevented, but it has not yet been possible to determine how. What is certain is that the majority of cases appear one or two weeks after an infection by a bacterium or a virus. Hence, the Ministry of Health recommends vaccination against influenza and pneumococcus, as well as strictly complying with hygiene rules such as proper hand washing and covering the face when sneezing.

Guillain-Barré—named after two neurologists who assisted the French Army during World War I—doesn’t have a cure either. But timely treatment is capable of alleviating the symptoms and shortening their duration. One of them called plasmapheresis consists of the extraction of plasma to remove the antibodies that have caused the immune response, while the other treatment is based on the application of immunoglobulin —a medicine that helps the body fight infections— intravenously. When the cases began to increase, especially in Lima and the regions of the north coast such as Piura, Lambayeque and La Libertad, the country registered a lack of the drug.

“According to the National Center for the Supply of Strategic Health Resources (Cenares), until May 2023 there were 28 of 53 hospitals nationwide that did not have immunoglobulin and another twelve hospitals reported few amounts of stock,” reports Salud con Lupa. The scenario worsened in the last month: if 96 cases had been reported up to June 10, by July 10 they doubled, reaching 191. Faced with the crisis, on July 10 the Government declared a health emergency throughout Peru for a period of 90 days. Through this supreme decree, it is planned to acquire 7,887 vials of immunoglobulin and 1,000 vials of human albumin, as well as reinforce surveillance and research on this disorder.

Another of the complications that Peru faces is that, according to the Ministry of Health, only 10 establishments nationwide practice plasmapheresis treatment, essential during the first week from the beginning of the infection. Seven of them are in Lima. The rest in the regions of Piura, La Libertad and Cajamarca. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), “even in the most favorable settings, 3% to 5% of patients with Guillain-Barré syndrome die from complications such as respiratory muscle paralysis, sepsis, pulmonary thrombosis, or cardiac arrest.” For now there are four Peruvians who have died, 32 patients remain hospitalized and 175 have been discharged.

Follow all the international information on Facebook and Twitteror in our weekly newsletter.